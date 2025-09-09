Following Acquisition of Phantom Auto, Serve Robotics Adds Voysys Ultra-Low Latency Teleoperation Technology to Level 4 Autonomy Platform Offering

Voysys’ platform-agnostic video streaming and data connectivity strengthens Serve’s technology stack and provides enhanced connection reliability at scale

Voysys will continue to operate as a standalone entity to support new and existing customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serve Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: SERV), a leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company (“Serve”), today announced its acquisition earlier this year of the assets of Phantom Auto Inc. and its subsidiary, Voysys AB , a Swedish pioneer in ultra-low latency video streaming, connectivity, and teleoperation technology. The acquisition enhances Serve’s technology stack to support its rapidly growing fleet of autonomous delivery robots. The assets were acquired for cash consideration of approximately $5.75 million.

Voysys, founded in 2014, has developed industry-leading video and data streaming solutions that enable connection to autonomous vehicles, machinery, and robots over heterogeneous networks. Its proprietary bandwidth regulation, advanced video compression, and multi-link redundancy enable a glass-to-glass latency as low as 50 milliseconds, setting a new benchmark for safe and reliable connectivity, and its visualization toolbox allows customers to customize their user experience with 3D, VR, bird’s eye, and other views.

“As we rapidly scale our fleet, Voysys technology will be a critical enabler of safe and reliable operations in dense urban environments,” said Dr. Ali Kashani, CEO and co-founder of Serve Robotics. “Owning this core capability strengthens our position as a leader in autonomous delivery. Our team has already integrated Voysys into the autonomy stack running our production fleet of hundreds of robots. It has shown considerable and immediate improvements in connection quality and latency, which will directly reduce data infrastructure costs and improve operational metrics.”

Investing in Voysys’ Growth and Ability to Serve Global Clients

Voysys will continue to operate as a standalone video streaming and teleoperation technology provider. As part of Serve, the company will maintain and expand its existing contracts with global clients including a major European commercial vehicle manufacturer, a middle-mile autonomous trucking company, and next-generation robotics company Maniro AI. In addition, Serve will support the expansion of Voysys’ capabilities to better support clients across myriad industries, strengthening the global ecosystem for autonomous vehicles and robotics in parallel with Serve’s own rapidly scaling fleet.

Voysys will operate as part of Serve’s Software & Data Services platform, focused on monetizing and generating recurring revenues from proprietary technologies.

Strengthening Serve’s Leadership In Autonomous Robotics

This acquisition underscores Serve’s commitment to investing in mission-critical capabilities as it scales. Together with the company’s recent acquisition of Vayu Robotics to accelerate adoption of end‑to‑end foundation AI-based autonomy, it positions Serve at the forefront of the autonomous delivery and embodied AI industries.

“Joining Serve allows us to scale our impact while continuing to support our valued industrial partners,” said Torkel Danielsson, Voysys co-founder and CEO. “We are excited to bring our technology to Serve’s delivery robots to deliver the unmatched latency and reliable connectivity essential for Level 4 autonomy at scale. By combining our strengths, we are building a powerful platform that will support the next generation of autonomous vehicles and robots across industries.”

About Voysys

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Norrköping, Sweden, Voysys AB develops leading-edge software solutions for teleoperation over heterogeneous networks. The company specializes in enabling reliable video communication over 4G/LTE, 5G and other data networks for monitoring and remotely controlling autonomous machinery, vehicles, and robots. Its toolkit includes an SDK for customizable 3D features, such as augmented-reality rendering to assist operators.

For further information about Voysys and how it can support your video streaming, connectivity, or teleoperation needs, please visit www.voysys.com or contact info@voysys.com .

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics develops advanced, AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots that endeavor to make delivery sustainable and economical. Spun off from Uber in 2021 as an independent company, Serve has completed tens of thousands of deliveries for enterprise partners such as Uber Eats and 7-Eleven. Serve has scalable multi-year contracts, including a signed agreement to deploy up to 2,000 delivery robots on the Uber Eats platform across multiple U.S. markets.

For further information about Serve Robotics (Nasdaq: SERV), please visit www.serverobotics.com or follow us on social media via X (Twitter), Instagram, or LinkedIn @serverobotics.

