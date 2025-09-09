Accrual Equity Partners Adds James “JT” Taylor, Former Head of Automotive Retail Investment Banking at Truist Securities, as Managing Partner

With four decades in automotive sales and manufacturing -- including helping to plan Lexus for Toyota -- dealership management, and investment banking, Taylor will collaborate with private equity firm’s portfolio companies to drive growth and value

Accrual Equity Partners bolsters team of entrepreneurs, operators, and finance experts pursuing acquisition and scaling opportunities in the fragmented automotive retail and services sector

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accrual Equity Partners (AEP), a private equity firm with a track record of achieving expansion and growth, strong returns and people-first outcomes in the fragmented automotive services and retail sector, today announced the addition of experienced industry leader James “JT” Taylor, who most recently led the automotive retail investment banking practice at Truist Securities, as Managing Partner.

In this new role, Taylor will collaborate with AEP’s portfolio companies to drive growth, expansion, technology integration, as well as operational, customer experience and financial improvements, to create value for the businesses and investors. He will also serve on the AEP Board of Advisors and as chair of the Investment Committee.

During a nearly 40-year automotive career, Taylor has held leadership roles in sales and manufacturing, dealership management, and investment banking for M&A and other financial transactions. He built and led Truist’s Automotive Retail practice within the Consumer & Retail Investment Banking Group.

Previously, Taylor led the product planning team for Toyota Motor Sales North America, helping to plan the Lexus brand, served as an operating partner in several successful dealerships, and has advised organizations such as Joe Gibbs Racing and Southeast Toyota Distributors.





Said Taylor: “Working in the car business was my dream since a young age, and I have been grateful to do so for nearly 40 years. Along the way, I have been fortunate to meet similarly passionate people, such as the team at Accrual Equity Partners, who have a vision of taking the automotive sector to the next level. The U.S. automotive ecosystem is critical to keeping our economy rolling, and I am excited to partner with my AEP colleagues to help entrepreneurs and businesses grow, create economic opportunities, and contribute to the community.”

“I have known JT Taylor for more than 20 years and always admired his genuine passion for the automotive industry, impressive experience and, most of all, his integrity and shared values,” said Brady Schmidt, AEP Founder and Managing Partner. “As someone who has succeeded in every part of the industry he has touched, and understands the perspectives of manufacturers, dealers, consumers, vendors and investors, JT will be a valuable partner to our portfolio companies.”

“JT brings decades of investment banking expertise and a deep understanding of the automotive industry,” said Jacob Tilzer, AEP Founder and Managing Partner. “His addition strengthens our ability to execute complex deals, unlock new growth opportunities, and continue building a leading platform in the automotive sector.”

AEP recently added respected auto sector leader Jack Hollis, the former EVP and COO of Toyota Motor North America, as Managing Partner to focus on investment, acquisition and partnership opportunities. In addition, NBB, one of AEP’s flagship portfolio companies and one of the nation’s largest and most experienced new car dealership M&A advisory firms, hired Zach Kuzemka, the former COO of Global Consumer & Retail Investment Banking at Raymond James, as CEO to lead NBB’s expansion.

Said Hollis: “Whether achieving success at one of the world’s premier automotive brands, operating successful dealerships of his own, or guiding buyers and sellers through critical finance and M&A deals, the one constant has been JT’s passion for the industry. His energy and desire to help others succeed make JT a phenomenal fit with our culture and companies.”

Accrual Equity Partners (AEP) is a uniquely experienced private equity firm that identifies, invests in, and partners with scalable companies in highly fragmented industries that are poised to reach the next level. AEP’s team of entrepreneurs, operators, efficiency experts and finance and M&A professionals brings together more than 200 years of experience to help businesses overcome barriers, drive growth, and unlock their full potential, while creating value for investors and founders. AEP seeks to partner with companies, often founder-led, with $5 million to $100 million in revenue in fragmented industries, such as the automotive retail and services sector, that offer non-discretionary services to businesses and consumers. AEP’s leadership team and portfolio companies have completed $16 billion in financial services transactions, acquired or sold more than 3,000 companies, achieved more than 500,000 new vehicle sales and more than 2 million vehicles serviced, and closed $3.6 billion in commercial real estate sales. One of AEP’s flagship companies is NBB, which was founded in 1978 and has grown into one of the nation’s largest and most experienced new car dealership M&A advisory services firms.

