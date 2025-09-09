Aya Gold & Silver Identifies New Mineralized Zone to the North and Reports High-Grade Silver Results at Zgounder

MONTREAL, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the discovery of a new mineralized zone located north of the current open-pit and high-grade silver results from its ongoing drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine, in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

Discovery of a new mineralized zone north of the current open-pit; hole ZG-25-156 intercepted 167 grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver (“Ag”) over 2.0 meters (“m”) in a broader interval of 19.0m

Intersections in the Central Area: Hole DZG-SF-25-641 intercepted 1,164 g/t Ag over 3.0m, including 3,116 g/t Ag over 1.0m Hole DZG-SF-25-648 intercepted 1,080 g/t Ag over 3.0m, including 2,820 g/t Ag over 1.0m Hole T28-25-816 intercepted 1,305 g/t Ag over 6.0m Hole T28-25-739 intercepted 525 g/t Ag over 13.2m, including 1,833 g/t Ag over 2.4m

Intersections at Depth Near the Granite Contact: Hole ZG-SF-25-319 intercepted 655 g/t Ag over 4.5m, 670 g/t Ag over 3.0m and 442 g/t Ag over 2.5m

Intersections in the Open-Pit Area:

Hole DZG-SF-25-696 intercepted 1,448 g/t Ag over 2.3m Hole DZG-SF-25-705 intercepted 444 g/t Ag over 3.0m

16,685m or 67% of the 2025 exploration program has been drilled year to date.

Zgounder Far-East exploration drill program has been completed with results pending.

“The discovery of a new mineralized zone, north of the open-pit, is an exciting development that has the potential to grow near-mine resources,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. “We plan to follow up with additional drilling in the coming months. In parallel, high-grade intercepts such as hole ZG-SF-25-319 in the west area near the granite contact further demonstrate the mineralisation at depth, extending beyond the current resource model.”

Included in this release are results from 259 holes, which include 114 underground diamond drill holes (“DDH”), 15 surface DDH, 82 T28 and 41 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer) and 7 historic resampled DDH. For a full summary of today’s results, refer to Appendix 1.

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole ID From To Ag Length Ag x (g/t) (m) width Surface DDH ZG-20-11 23.0 24.5 252 1.5 378 ZG-22-75 109.5 114.0 108 4.5 484 ZG-25-156 253.1 255.1 167 2.0 334 Underground DDH ZG-SF-25-319 311.0 315.5 655 4.5 2,946 ZG-SF-25-319 322.0 325.0 670 3.0 2,010 ZG-SF-25-319 362.5 365.0 442 2.5 1,106 DZG-SF-25-641 3.6 6.6 1,164 3.0 3,493 Including 4.6 5.6 3,116 1.0 3,116 DZG-SF-25-648 520 55.0 1,080 3.0 3,240 Including 54.0 55.0 2,820 1.0 2,820 DZG-SF-25-649 10.5 12.0 965 1.5 1,448 DZG-SF-25-667 49.5 52.5 984 3.0 2,951 DZG-SF-25-667 58.0 60.0 1,574 2.0 3,148 DZG-SF-25-696 64.4 66.7 1,448 2.3 3,330 DZG-SF-25-697 12.6 13.6 917 1.0 917 DZG-SF-25-705 52.4 55.4 444 3.0 1,333 Underground T28 T28-25-739 3.6 16.8 525 13.2 6,928 Including 3.6 6.0 1,833 2.4 4,398 T28-25-761 0.0 6.0 194 6.0 1,166 T28-25-764 12.0 16.8 387 4.8 1,858 T28-25-778 12.0 18.0 527 6.0 3,163 Including 12.0 14.4 1,092 2.4 2,621 T28-25-805 9.6 12.0 671 2.4 1,610 T28-25-815 15.6 21.6 704 6.0 4,226 T28-25-816 13.2 19.2 1,305 6.0 7,828 Underground YAK YAK-25-332 8.4 10.8 2,380 2.4 5,712 YAK-25-358 33.6 34.8 917 1.2 1,100

*True widths are undetermined; all values are uncut.

Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder

2025 Exploration Results

This year, 16,865m of drilling have been completed at Zgounder. Drilling was conducted mostly underground in the Central, East and Western Zones as well as from surface at some near-mine regional targets and Zgounder Far East.

Hole ZG-25-156 and ZG-25-159 (pending) has identified a new mineralized body north of the open-pit (Figures 2). Hole ZG-25-156 returned 167 g/t Ag over 2.0m included in a much broader altered and silver anomalous interval of 19.0m, while ZG-25-159 also shows a large 20.0m corridor of alteration containing spots of native silver (results pending). There is significant potential for new mineralization north of the current open pit, at depth, near the granite contact. Additional follow-up holes are planned in the area through the remainder of 2025.

The RC drill exploration program at Zgounder Far East, which began on June 22, targeting four strong geochemistry anomalies including Ag – copper and gold, was completed in July, with a total of 2,464m completed, results are still pending.

The Zgounder Far East block comprises Neoproterozoic geology divided into three distinct zones: Southern Zone dominated by volcano-sedimentary rocks and pebbly sandstones alternated with felsic volcanics. Central Zone hosts an ophiolite complex, featuring mafic and ultramafic rocks intercalated with fine-grained sandstone units. Northern Zone is composed of intermediate to mafic volcanic and intrusive rocks, alternating with conglomerates. Grab sample results in the Far East block have identified some high-grade grab Ag-Cu, and Au, along with many precious metal anomalies, indicating a strong mineralization potential within 20km from the Zgounder deposit.

Figure 2: NW-SE Section of Zgounder with Hole ZG-25-156

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakech, Morocco or to ALS Laboratory at the Zgounder Mine site. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy (“AAS”). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed by fire assay.

For definition drilling using RC, all individual samples represent 1.0m in length and for T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the ALS Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed by fire assay. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

David Lalonde, B.Sc. P. Geo, Vice-President Exploration, is Aya Gold & Silver’s Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective Anti-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources.

Aya’s management team has been focused on maximizing shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya’s website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

