Aya Gold & Silver Identifies New Mineralized Zone to the North and Reports High-Grade Silver Results at Zgounder

MONTREAL, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the discovery of a new mineralized zone located north of the current open-pit and high-grade silver results from its ongoing drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine, in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

  • Discovery of a new mineralized zone north of the current open-pit; hole ZG-25-156 intercepted 167 grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver (“Ag”) over 2.0 meters (“m”) in a broader interval of 19.0m
  • Intersections in the Central Area:
    • Hole DZG-SF-25-641 intercepted 1,164 g/t Ag over 3.0m, including 3,116 g/t Ag over 1.0m
    • Hole DZG-SF-25-648 intercepted 1,080 g/t Ag over 3.0m, including 2,820 g/t Ag over 1.0m
    • Hole T28-25-816 intercepted 1,305 g/t Ag over 6.0m
    • Hole T28-25-739 intercepted 525 g/t Ag over 13.2m, including 1,833 g/t Ag over 2.4m
  • Intersections at Depth Near the Granite Contact:
    • Hole ZG-SF-25-319 intercepted 655 g/t Ag over 4.5m, 670 g/t Ag over 3.0m and 442 g/t Ag over 2.5m
  • Intersections in the Open-Pit Area:
    • Hole DZG-SF-25-696 intercepted 1,448 g/t Ag over 2.3m
    • Hole DZG-SF-25-705 intercepted 444 g/t Ag over 3.0m
  • 16,685m or 67% of the 2025 exploration program has been drilled year to date.
  • Zgounder Far-East exploration drill program has been completed with results pending.

“The discovery of a new mineralized zone, north of the open-pit, is an exciting development that has the potential to grow near-mine resources,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. “We plan to follow up with additional drilling in the coming months. In parallel, high-grade intercepts such as hole ZG-SF-25-319 in the west area near the granite contact further demonstrate the mineralisation at depth, extending beyond the current resource model.”

Included in this release are results from 259 holes, which include 114 underground diamond drill holes (“DDH”), 15 surface DDH, 82 T28 and 41 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer) and 7 historic resampled DDH. For a full summary of today’s results, refer to Appendix 1.

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole IDFromToAgLength Ag x 
   (g/t)(m)width 
Surface DDH
ZG-20-1123.024.52521.5378 
ZG-22-75109.5114.01084.5484 
ZG-25-156253.1255.11672.0334 
Underground DDH
ZG-SF-25-319311.0315.56554.52,946 
ZG-SF-25-319322.0325.06703.02,010 
ZG-SF-25-319362.5365.04422.51,106 
DZG-SF-25-6413.66.61,1643.03,493 
Including4.65.63,1161.03,116 
DZG-SF-25-64852055.01,0803.03,240 
Including54.055.02,8201.02,820 
DZG-SF-25-64910.512.09651.51,448 
DZG-SF-25-66749.552.59843.02,951 
DZG-SF-25-66758.060.01,5742.03,148 
DZG-SF-25-69664.466.71,4482.33,330 
DZG-SF-25-69712.613.69171.0917 
DZG-SF-25-70552.455.44443.01,333 
Underground T28
T28-25-7393.616.852513.26,928 
Including3.66.01,8332.44,398 
T28-25-7610.06.01946.01,166 
T28-25-76412.016.83874.81,858 
T28-25-77812.018.05276.03,163 
Including12.014.41,0922.42,621 
T28-25-8059.612.06712.41,610 
T28-25-81515.621.67046.04,226 
T28-25-81613.219.21,3056.07,828 
Underground YAK
YAK-25-3328.410.82,3802.45,712 
YAK-25-35833.634.89171.21,100 
       

*True widths are undetermined; all values are uncut.

Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder

2025 Exploration Results

This year, 16,865m of drilling have been completed at Zgounder. Drilling was conducted mostly underground in the Central, East and Western Zones as well as from surface at some near-mine regional targets and Zgounder Far East.

Hole ZG-25-156 and ZG-25-159 (pending) has identified a new mineralized body north of the open-pit (Figures 2). Hole ZG-25-156 returned 167 g/t Ag over 2.0m included in a much broader altered and silver anomalous interval of 19.0m, while ZG-25-159 also shows a large 20.0m corridor of alteration containing spots of native silver (results pending). There is significant potential for new mineralization north of the current open pit, at depth, near the granite contact. Additional follow-up holes are planned in the area through the remainder of 2025.

The RC drill exploration program at Zgounder Far East, which began on June 22, targeting four strong geochemistry anomalies including Ag – copper and gold, was completed in July, with a total of 2,464m completed, results are still pending.

The Zgounder Far East block comprises Neoproterozoic geology divided into three distinct zones: Southern Zone dominated by volcano-sedimentary rocks and pebbly sandstones alternated with felsic volcanics. Central Zone hosts an ophiolite complex, featuring mafic and ultramafic rocks intercalated with fine-grained sandstone units. Northern Zone is composed of intermediate to mafic volcanic and intrusive rocks, alternating with conglomerates. Grab sample results in the Far East block have identified some high-grade grab Ag-Cu, and Au, along with many precious metal anomalies, indicating a strong mineralization potential within 20km from the Zgounder deposit.

Figure 2: NW-SE Section of Zgounder with Hole ZG-25-156

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakech, Morocco or to ALS Laboratory at the Zgounder Mine site. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy (“AAS”). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed by fire assay.

For definition drilling using RC, all individual samples represent 1.0m in length and for T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the ALS Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed by fire assay. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

David Lalonde, B.Sc. P. Geo, Vice-President Exploration, is Aya Gold & Silver’s Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective Anti-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources.

Aya’s management team has been focused on maximizing shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya’s website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Or contact

Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA
President & CEO
Benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com		Alex Ball
VP, Corporate Development & IR
alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com
  

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”), which reflects management’s expectations regarding Aya’s future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as “potential”, “plan”, “additional”, “grow”, “significant”, and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will”, or are “likely” to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the continuity of the mineralization and its grade, the potential to meaningfully grow near-mine resources, to follow up aggressively with additional drilling , to execute on planned drilling in the area through the remainder of 2025, the potential to significantly increase high-grade ounces within and near the open pit area, expanding open-pit operations in the near term, enhancing the resource and better understanding the deposit as well as exploration results in the open-pit and underground areas. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management’s current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, obtaining regulatory permits for on-site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya’s 2024 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2025, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole IDFromToAg (g/t)Length
(m)*		Ag x
width		 
Surface DDH
ZG-20-1123.024.52521.5378 
ZG-20-11105.5107.01401.5210 
ZG-20-11110.0110.5920.546 
ZG-22-75109.5114.01084.5484 
ZG-24-10933.036.0903.0270 
ZG-25-156249.0249.51640.582 
ZG-25-156253.1255.11672.0334 
ZG-25-156256.6257.1960.548 
Underground DDH
ZG-SF-25-296245.0249.51324.5592 
ZG-SF-25-296256.5257.51201.0120 
ZG-SF-25-296279.7280.71501.0150 
ZG-SF-25-296286.5292.51166.0694 
ZG-SF-25-304256.5257.51001.0100 
ZG-SF-25-307293.5295.01421.5213 
ZG-SF-25-307313.5315.01041.5156 
ZG-SF-25-307316.0317.01001.0100 
ZG-SF-25-307320.0321.01031.0103 
ZG-SF-25-307346.5347.5761.076 
ZG-SF-25-309160.5161.0960.548 
ZG-SF-25-309163.0164.0921.092 
ZG-SF-25-310287.5289.01281.5192 
ZG-SF-25-310354.0357.51303.5454 
ZG-SF-25-310363.0364.0781.078 
ZG-SF-25-310372.5373.5801.080 
ZG-SF-25-310375.5376.51421.0142 
ZG-SF-25-312139.5140.02720.5136 
ZG-SF-25-313282.0283.51481.5222 
ZG-SF-25-313312.0314.01342.0268 
ZG-SF-25-314320.0321.02681.0268 
ZG-SF-25-31599.5101.91362.4327 
ZG-SF-25-315102.9103.41000.550 
ZG-SF-25-315107.4109.91522.5381 
ZG-SF-25-315129.0129.8920.874 
ZG-SF-25-315141.0142.51401.5210 
ZG-SF-25-315215.5218.52923.0876 
ZG-SF-25-316108.0109.01401.0140 
ZG-SF-25-316163.5164.51201.0120 
ZG-SF-25-319277.5279.01001.5150 
ZG-SF-25-319295.0301.51036.5672 
ZG-SF-25-319304.0305.52281.5342 
ZG-SF-25-319311.0315.56554.52,946 
ZG-SF-25-319322.0325.06703.02,010 
ZG-SF-25-319328.0329.5881.5132 
ZG-SF-25-319342.7344.01801.3234 
ZG-SF-25-319348.2350.21422.0284 
ZG-SF-25-319360.4361.41081.0108 
ZG-SF-25-319362.5365.04422.51,106 
DZG-SF-25-41550.551.57101.0710 
DZG-SF-25-6131.22.23651.0365 
DZG-SF-25-61361.062.0911.091 
DZG-SF-25-61738.639.61051.0105 
DZG-SF-25-61848.048.57620.5381 
DZG-SF-25-62144.044.51420.571 
DZG-SF-25-62624.525.5821.082 
DZG-SF-25-6284.35.3901.090 
DZG-SF-25-63035.037.92342.9679 
DZG-SF-25-63046.047.11101.1121 
DZG-SF-25-6375.06.51061.5159 
DZG-SF-25-63737.538.5791.079 
DZG-SF-25-63746.047.14251.1468 
DZG-SF-25-63925.126.61081.5162 
DZG-SF-25-63932.533.01090.555 
DZG-SF-25-63937.437.9980.549 
DZG-SF-25-6403.04.52911.5437 
DZG-SF-25-64018.021.51003.5350 
DZG-SF-25-6413.66.61,1643.03,493 
Including4.65.63,1161.03,116 
DZG-SF-25-64113.414.41161.0116 
DZG-SF-25-6432.53.01000.550 
DZG-SF-25-64439.840.3940.547 
DZG-SF-25-64443.544.01910.596 
DZG-SF-25-6469.511.04301.5645 
DZG-SF-25-64852.055.01,0803.03,240 
Including54.055.02,82012,820 
DZG-SF-25-64910.512.09651.51,448 
DZG-SF-25-64952.554.0821.5123 
DZG-SF-25-65191.092.51231.5185 
DZG-SF-25-65355.056.51511.5227 
DZG-SF-25-65368.269.62641.4370 
DZG-SF-25-6628.59.0890.545 
DZG-SF-25-6637.49.51562.1328 
DZG-SF-25-66313.515.0851.5128 
DZG-SF-25-66348.048.51220.561 
DZG-SF-25-6646.57.52881.0288 
DZG-SF-25-66613.515.01681.5252 
DZG-SF-25-66639.640.13050.5153 
DZG-SF-25-66749.552.59843.02,951 
DZG-SF-25-66758.060.01,5742.03,148 
DZG-SF-25-69615.016.5771.5116 
DZG-SF-25-69664.466.71,4482.33,330 
DZG-SF-25-69712.613.69171.0917 
DZG-SF-25-69742.543.7801.296 
DZG-SF-25-69858.059.01371.0137 
DZG-SF-25-70149.651.01001.4140 
DZG-SF-25-70347.048.51591.5239 
DZG-SF-25-70449.050.01381.0138 
DZG-SF-25-70457.058.01241.0124 
DZG-SF-25-70552.455.44443.01,333 
DZG-SF-25-70649.050.21551.2186 
DZG-SF-25-70716.217.72061.5309 
DZG-SF-25-7096.59.02712.5678 
DZG-SF-25-71740.941.41150.558 
DZG-SF-25-72045.547.01471.5221 
DZG-SF-25-72254.055.05231.0523 
DZG-SF-25-72333.034.01741.0174 
Underground T28
T28-25-72222.826.41353.6485 
T28-25-7393.616.852513.26,928 
Including3.66.01,8332.44,398 
T28-25-73918.020.41002.4240 
T28-25-75421.622.81591.2191 
T28-25-75424.025.2861.2103 
T28-25-75519.221.61092.4262 
T28-25-75614.416.81502.4360 
T28-25-7571.22.4801.296 
T28-25-7573.64.8841.2101 
T28-25-7610.06.01946.01,166 
T28-25-76412.016.83874.81,858 
T28-25-7700.02.41582.4379 
T28-25-77812.018.05276.03,163 
Including12.014.41,0922.42,621 
T28-25-7826.07.2861.2103 
T28-25-7837.29.62202.4528 
T28-25-7844.86.03741.2449 
T28-25-8052.44.81712.4410 
T28-25-8059.612.06712.41,610 
T28-25-8071.22.4851.2102 
T28-25-81416.819.21632.4391 
T28-25-81515.621.67046.04,226 
T28-25-81522.824.0841.2101 
T28-25-81613.219.21,3056.07,828 
Underground YAK
YAK-24-21342.044.4972.4233 
YAK-25-30434.837.22072.4497 
YAK-25-31821.626.41814.8870 
YAK-25-31939.640.8921.2110 
YAK-25-3210.03.62213.6797 
YAK-25-3230.06.01436.0858 
YAK-25-33042.044.41772.4425 
YAK-25-3313.66.01522.4364 
YAK-25-3319.612.01452.4348 
YAK-25-33127.630.01232.4295 
YAK-25-3328.410.82,3802.45,712 
YAK-25-3423.64.81321.2158 
YAK-25-34236.039.61693.6610 
YAK-25-35639.640.82141.2257 
YAK-25-3571.23.61602.4384 
YAK-25-35833.634.89171.21,100 
YAK-25-35836.037.21151.2138 
YAK-25-36018.020.41042.4250 
YAK-25-36236.037.22391.2287 
       

* True widths are undetermined; all values are uncut.

Appendix 2 – Drillhole Coordinates of Zgounder Drill Hole with Significant Results

DDH No.EastingNorthingElevationAzimuthDipLength
(m)		 
Surface DDH
ZG-20-1162058634039162127318-60627 
ZG-22-7562063434041712107180-57150 
ZG-24-10962102334040632230180-60120 
ZG-25-15662112134043882230135-52285 
Underground DDH
ZG-SF-25-29662047534039311943160-84330 
ZG-SF-25-30462052734039161919230-82300 
ZG-SF-25-30762040734039051945180-86380 
ZG-SF-25-309620558340392219190-40198 
ZG-SF-25-31062040734039051945180-81377 
ZG-SF-25-312620407340391219450-55221 
ZG-SF-25-313620383340390219460-75359 
ZG-SF-25-314620357340390019460-78393 
ZG-SF-25-315620383340390219460-69375 
ZG-SF-25-316620383340390219460-52180 
ZG-SF-25-31962038334039001945180-89388 
DZG-SF-25-41562075334040621973832180 
DZG-SF-25-6136208843404044196318-53103 
DZG-SF-25-6176208073404076204263-3049 
DZG-SF-25-6186208073404076204263060 
DZG-SF-25-6216208023404077204340-3545 
DZG-SF-25-62662079734040782043151560 
DZG-SF-25-62862079334040782043352060 
DZG-SF-25-630620793340407820433523060 
DZG-SF-25-6376209873404050199666060 
DZG-SF-25-6396209853404063199566-2360 
DZG-SF-25-6406209853404063199566-660 
DZG-SF-25-64162098534040631995661260 
DZG-SF-25-6436209833404077199466060 
DZG-SF-25-64462098334040771994661660 
DZG-SF-25-6466209823404080199435-560 
DZG-SF-25-64862097934040801994325-3755 
DZG-SF-25-64962097934040801994325-1060 
DZG-SF-25-6516208873404044196445-13110 
DZG-SF-25-653620886340404419654619110 
DZG-SF-25-66262112634040482094119-1660 
DZG-SF-25-66362112634040482094119060 
DZG-SF-25-664621126340404820951191560 
DZG-SF-25-66662112534040562094105-1260 
DZG-SF-25-66762121234040442072500100 
DZG-SF-25-6966212123404044207250-15110 
DZG-SF-25-69762112534040562094105060 
DZG-SF-25-69862121234040442072501590 
DZG-SF-25-7016212123404043207265080 
DZG-SF-25-70362121234040432072653080 
DZG-SF-25-7046212113404041207281-1580 
DZG-SF-25-7056212113404041207281080 
DZG-SF-25-70662121134040412072811580 
DZG-SF-25-70762121134040412072813080 
DZG-SF-25-7096212113404040207299065 
DZG-SF-25-71762077534040652046148045 
DZG-SF-25-72062097434040861975350-1555 
DZG-SF-25-722620974340408619613501555 
DZG-SF-25-723620975340408319543503055 
Underground T28
T28-25-72262096534040682084181026 
T28-25-739620594340409319712873025 
T28-25-75462105934040602050441326 
T28-25-75562105934040602050432222 
T28-25-756621056340405420501361426 
T28-25-757621056340405420511412723 
T28-25-76162094234040452115921126 
T28-25-764620928340404621163022526 
T28-25-77062081334040461998581623 
T28-25-778620804340404219972961124 
T28-25-782620743340402019972991025 
T28-25-783620743340402019972971626 
T28-25-784620747340402419973091118 
T28-25-805621106340407620473101022 
T28-25-807621116340407620463191024 
T28-25-814621106340407120481303024 
T28-25-815621124340407220451301024 
T28-25-816621124340407220451303019 
Underground YAK
YAK-24-213621056340407220712621048 
YAK-25-304621079340404120212782638 
YAK-25-31862088334040582000262926 
YAK-25-319620879340405619993441350 
YAK-25-321620874340404819993291150 
YAK-25-323620967340405320253302230 
YAK-25-330620991340404220252341046 
YAK-25-331620991340404220252343037 
YAK-25-332620783340398220722851050 
YAK-25-34262078334040392067751050 
YAK-25-356620720340412120252851050 
YAK-25-357620720340412120252853037 
YAK-25-358620719340411920252581041 
YAK-25-360620736340411620251251050 
YAK-25-362620776340411620241281050 
        

Photos accompanying this release are available at: 

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb973676-3d98-4921-99e5-b2b465e70d4e
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6592610a-9f75-494a-99eb-4fb484e05884


