SINTX Technologies to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 9, 2025

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an advanced ceramics innovator specializing in biomedical applications of silicon nitride (Si₃N₄), today announced that it has been invited to present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held September 8–10, 2025, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. The Company’s presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

“This event provides an important opportunity to share our objectives, highlight our progress, and engage directly with the institutional investor community,” said Eric Olson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Conference Objectives

At H.C. Wainwright, SINTX intends to outline its growth strategy, near-term milestones, and the broader impact of its silicon nitride platform across medical device and infection-prevention markets. The Company will also discuss how recent financial initiatives, including the warrant inducement plan, are expected to accelerate its ability to pursue strategic objectives.

Presentation & Meetings

Date: September 9, 2025

September 9, 2025 Format: Company presentation and one-on-one investor meetings

Company presentation and one-on-one investor meetings Access: Conference attendees may access details via the H.C. Wainwright conference platform





For more information, visit www.sintx.com.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, SINTX Technologies is an advanced ceramics company that develops and commercializes materials, components, and technologies for medical and agribiotech applications. SINTX is a global leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of silicon nitride, and its products have been implanted in humans since 2008. Through innovation and strategic partnerships, SINTX continues to expand its portfolio across multiple markets. For more information on SINTX Technologies or its materials platform, visit www.sintx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s commercialization strategy, growth plans, anticipated milestones, expectations regarding the impact of its silicon nitride platform, and the potential benefits of recent financial initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that may cause such differences include, among others, risks related to the Company’s ability to successfully implement its strategic objectives, achieve commercialization, obtain necessary financing, establish and maintain partnerships, and market acceptance of its products. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. SINTX undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Business and Media Inquiries for SINTX:

Elliot Sloane

ThroughCo Communications

esloane@throughco.com

917-291-0833

Katie Russo

ThroughCo Communications

krusso@throughco.com

501-282-5069

SINTX Technologies, Inc.

801.839.3502

IR@sintx.com