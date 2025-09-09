Clinical Nutrition Market to Exceed USD 49.04 Billion by 2032, Driven by Growing Demand for Specialized Nutritional Therapies – SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Nutrition Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Clinical Nutrition Market was valued at USD 32.33 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 49.04 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.36% between 2025 and 2032. The U.S. market, currently valued at USD 9.72 billion, is forecast to expand to USD 13.90 billion during the same period, driven by advancements in medical nutrition therapy and the shift toward individualized nutritional care.

This growth is fueled by increasing rates of chronic illness, an aging population and greater utilization of clinical nutrition solutions across hospitals, homecare and outpatient settings. Healthcare providers are prioritizing malnutrition prevention and efforts to reduce hospital stays, leading to rising demand for both enteral and parenteral nutrition products.





Clinical Nutrition Landscape

Clinical nutrition includes therapeutic diets, enteral (tube) feeding, parenteral (intravenous) nutrition, and specialized dietary supplements formulated to meet specific medical requirements. These products are essential in managing conditions such as cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, diabetes, and critical illness.

In the U.S., market adoption is supported by favorable reimbursement structures, hospital nutrition screening protocols, and initiatives aimed at reducing hospital readmissions by optimizing patient recovery. Globally, increased healthcare spending and government-led programs to combat malnutrition continue to accelerate market growth.

Major Companies in the Clinical Nutrition Market Include:

Abbott Nutrition

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Nestlé Health Science

Baxter International Inc.

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Mead Johnson & Company LLC

Danone (Nutricia)

Victus Inc.

Fresenius Kabi

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

AbbVie (Allergan)

Grifols S.A.

Perrigo Company plc

Hormel Health Labs

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cargill Incorporated

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Nutricia North America

NUTRIMED Healthcare

Nutribio

Kate Farms

Smartfish AS

Alcresta Therapeutics

Clinical Nutrition Segment Insights

By Product Type: Enteral feeding formulas held a 38.2% market share in 2024, underscoring their importance in supporting patients who cannot consume food orally.

By Route of Administration: Oral nutrition led with 44.6% of the market share, thanks to its ease of use, cost-effectiveness, and applicability across all age groups.

By Application: Malnutrition and nutritional deficiency represented 27.5% of the market in 2024, driven by high prevalence among hospitalized patients, elderly populations, and long-term care residents.

By Distribution Channel: Hospital pharmacies captured 36.4% of the market, reflecting their central role in delivering timely nutritional support for acute, surgical, and ICU patients.

Clinical Nutrition Regional Insights

North America maintained a 38% share of the global market in 2024, supported by its advanced healthcare infrastructure, rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, and widespread adoption of clinical nutrition in hospital and homecare settings. Government initiatives, robust research investments, and technology-driven care models continue to bolster growth.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to record the fastest growth through 2032, fueled by increasing healthcare expenditures, a rising geriatric population, and growing awareness of clinical nutrition in countries such as China and India.

Recent Developments

Abbott Laboratories launched a plant-based medical nutrition line in 2024.

Nestlé Health Science expanded its parenteral nutrition portfolio through a strategic acquisition in 2025.

Fresenius Kabi introduced next-generation parenteral nutrition bags with improved stability and micronutrient profiles.

B. Braun piloted AI-driven enteral feeding monitoring systems in collaboration with European hospitals.

Danone Nutricia increased R&D investment to develop biomarker-driven personalized nutrition solutions.

Statistical Insights & Trends

Approximately 40% of hospitalized patients in the U.S. receive some form of clinical nutrition support.

Home enteral nutrition patient numbers are growing at a 6–7% annual rate, indicating a shift toward home-based care.

Protein-rich and immune-support formulas are witnessing double-digit growth, fueled by post-COVID health awareness.

Parenteral nutrition adoption is increasing in oncology and critical care, representing over USD 5 billion globally by 2032.

Market consolidation continues, with major players acquiring niche manufacturers to expand their disease-specific product lines.

Clinical Nutrition Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 32.33 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 49.04 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.36% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product Type (Oral Clinical Nutrition Products, Enteral Feeding Formulas (Standard & Disease-Specific), Parenteral Nutrition Components (Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid Emulsions, Amino Acid Solutions, Trace Elements, and Vitamins & Minerals), Infant Nutrition Products, and Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Solutions)



• By Route of Administration (Oral, Enteral, and Parenteral)



• By Application (Malnutrition/Nutritional Deficiency, Cancer Care, Chronic Kidney Diseases, Diabetes Management, Neurological Disorders, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Dysphagia, Orphan/Rare Diseases, Pain Management, and Metabolic Disorders)



• By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies/E-commerce, Homecare & Specialty Clinics, and Institutional Sales) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

