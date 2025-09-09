Pet Valu Completes Supply Chain Transformation with Official Opening of Calgary Distribution Centre





MARKHAM, Ontario, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (“Pet Valu” or “the Company”), the leading Canadian specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, announced today the completion of its four-year supply chain transformation with the official opening of its 295,000 sq. ft., LEED Gold Certified distribution centre in Calgary (“Calgary DC” or the “Facility”). The supply chain transformation provides Pet Valu with one of Canada’s most advanced and resilient distribution networks serving the pet specialty industry, positioning the Company to efficiently support the growth of its franchisees, corporate stores and online channels over the next decade.

“We are thrilled to officially unveil our new Calgary DC, the final pillar of our modernized supply chain, serving Canadian franchisees and devoted pet lovers coast-to-coast,” says Richard Maltsbarger, Chief Executive Officer of Pet Valu. “I want to congratulate our cross-functional teams, who over the last four years, have poured countless hours to successfully make this bold vision a reality, and one that all our ACEs and franchisees can take pride in. With larger, modern distribution facilities, supported by industry-leading technology and talent, we have never been better positioned to continue our long-term track record of growth, as we continue to deliver the strategic, operational and financial benefits from this investment.”

Between 2022 and 2025, Pet Valu invested approximately $100 million to consolidate nine company-operated and third-party warehouses facilities into three new, partially automated distribution centres. At 295,000 square feet, the Calgary DC is the third largest pet specialty distribution centre in Canada, exceeded only by Pet Valu’s own 670,000ft2 distribution centre in Brampton, Ontario (“GTA DC”) opened in 2023, and its 350,000ft2 distribution centre in Surrey, British Columbia (“Surrey DC) opened in 2024. Like the GTA and Surrey DCs, the Calgary DC utilizes an advanced warehouse management system, and modernized machine handling equipment, safety systems and security systems. It also has ample wellness space to support the diverse needs of its employees, including a bright lunchroom with 6m high ceilings, training space, a driver’s lounge, prayer and ablution rooms, first aid facilities and ample windows which bring in natural light.

“With over 1.3 million square feet of distribution capacity, supported by industry-leading automation and technology, we have successfully built Canada’s strongest supply chain supporting the pet specialty industry,” says Nico Weidel, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Pet Valu. “This platform unlocks value for us and all our stakeholders, through stronger productivity and efficiency, improved customer service levels and accuracy to our franchisees and stores, delivery simplification for our suppliers, enhanced wellness space for our employees, and job creation in the communities we serve. As these benefits continue to materialize in real-time, we plan to further leverage these investments over the next decade.”

The Calgary DC will provide more than 100 full and part-time skilled jobs in the Calgary market and support Pet Valu’s future growth in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba for the next decade. The Facility is now fully operational and Pet Valu plans to scale down use and exit its legacy warehouse and third-party distribution space in the Calgary region by the end of September.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada’s leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 800 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 45 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, an extensive product offering and engaging in-store services. Through its local neighbourhood stores and digital platform, Pet Valu offers more than 10,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of exclusive, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. The Company is headquartered in Markham, Ontario, and has distribution centres in Brampton, Ontario, Surrey, British Columbia and Calgary, Alberta. Its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PET). To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

Forward looking and other cautionary statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company’s current expectations regarding future events, including the Company’s expectations regarding the timeline for the Facility to be fully operational and for the introduction of automation capabilities, the expected impact of the Facility, including pick productivity improvement and job creation, and the amount of investment to be made by the Company in its distribution network. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company’s annual information form dated March 4, 2024. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and Pet Valu does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Katherine Clark

katherine@beaconcommunications.ca

416-453-3288

INVESTOR CONTACT:

James Allison, Senior Director, Investor Relations

investors@petvalu.com

289-806-4559

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e6c266d-cfc7-4738-bfb5-4135710d052b