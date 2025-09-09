Croatia Cards and Payments Market 2025 Statistical Yearbook: A Deep Dive Into Infrastructure and Market Growth

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Croatia Cards and Payments Statistical Yearbook 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New in 2025:

Comprehensive analysis of COVID-19's impact on digital payments, card transactions, e-commerce, and m-commerce across different markets.

Extensive data on real-time payments infrastructure and growth, categorized by region.

Insights into Open Banking infrastructure and API developments with a focus on key players and initiatives per market.

Detailed contactless and mobile payments statistics, segmented by market.

Exploration of cryptocurrency, stablecoin, and CBDC initiatives globally.

Complete updates on bank channel digitization strategies by market.

Introduction of a forecasting column in all major tables, enhancing predictive analysis capabilities.

Enhanced data visualization for improved reader engagement and understanding.

Covers industry advances and bank deployments involving eID, biometrics, and AI technologies.

Analysis of digital challengers and neobanks integration into existing banking systems.

Updates For 2023-24:

Revised details on bank mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, and market positioning with updated customer KPIs.

Latest insights on mobile banking apps and digital wallet initiatives.

Updated analysis of Payment Service Providers (PSPs) per country.

Advanced insights into real-time payments adoption and QR code usage.

Latest stats on card fraud trends in Europe and individual countries.

Revised data on non-bank cards and co-branded offerings.

Highlighting emerging trends by country: Adoption of contactless, mobile NFC, and QR code services. Enhanced use of display cards, contactless ATMs, and biometric authorization. Expansion of digital wallets, in-app, and mobile in-store payments. Increased focus on instant payment solutions. Progress in eID projects. Ongoing developments in cryptocurrency and CBDC strategies.



Additional Data:

Updated card business data charts from 2019-2023, including growth rates: Year-over-Year (Y-o-Y), CAGR, and 2024 forecasting.

Information on population metrics, card per capita ratio, and card value per capita.

Data concerning debit and credit/delayed debit cards, and total card distribution.

Figures on card payments regarding volume and value, average transaction value (ATV) per card, and yearly payment frequency.

Statistics on ATMs, POS terminals, and their density per million capita.

ATM withdrawal data by number/value, ATV per withdrawal, and monthly ATM transaction frequency.

Insights into POS transactions by number/value, ATV per POS payment, and monthly POS transaction frequency.

Usage patterns regarding internet and e-payment preferences, B2C e-commerce value, and growth rates.

Details on major issuer banks' card brands.

Information on major acquirers' accepted card brands.

In-depth examination of debit and credit card utilization patterns.

