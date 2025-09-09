Mobilicom’s Tier-1 U.S. Drone Manufacturer Customer Increases Recent Orders to $1.55 Million

Mass production for potential Programs of Record with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) drive demand for Mobilicom’s Blue UAS-listed SkyHopper Pro

Palo Alto, California, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced that the latest purchase order from one of the largest manufacturers of small-sized drones in the U.S. has increased the customer’s total recent orders to $1.55 million. The increase is driven by accelerating demand in the U.S. market for drone and associated technologies in general, and specifically for Mobilicom’s cybersecure solutions.

The large defense manufacturer customer, with over $5 billion in annual sales, integrated Mobilicom’s SkyHopper PRO as an essential component into drones sold to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

Earlier this year, following rigorous testing by the DoD, the SkyHopper PRO was selected and certified by the DoD Blue UAS Framework which provides a short list of approved vendors with advanced capabilities to UAS manufacturers. SkyHopper PRO complies with the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and trusted cyber U.S. regulations.

“We are seeing a steady rise in production scale orders from this customer for drones that are under consideration for several Programs of Record with the DoD. Should any one of the Programs of Record come through, we believe we will experience an accelerating pace of more substantial order sizes from this Tier-1 customer,” stated Mobilicom CEO and Founder, Oren Elkayam. “This customer is just one example demonstrating how an early design win leads to repeat orders of increasing magnitude.”

A recently signed Executive Order, Unleashing American Drone Dominance, is expected to further accelerate demand for drone technologies. Mobilicom has experienced increased interest from new customers for potential design integrations of its cybersecure solutions following its systems’ addition to the Blue UAS Framework in February and the Executive Order in June.

SkyHopper PRO is a Secured Cognitive Software Defined Radio (SDR) with enhanced combat-proven performance, including in harsh environments. It offers what the Company believes to be the best performance-to-SWaP-C (Size, Weight, Power and Cost) in the market based on an internal study of competitor product offerings.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

