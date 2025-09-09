Switzerland Cards and Payments Statistical Yearbook 2025: The Evolution of Open Banking and Crypto Initiatives

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland Cards and Payments Statistical Yearbook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



New in 2025:

The full impact of COVID-19 on digital payments, card payments, e-commerce, and m-commerce by market.

Real-time payments infrastructure and growth statistics by market.

Open Banking infrastructure, API roll-out, key players and key initiatives by market.

Contactless and mobile payments statistics by market.

Cryptocurrency, stablecoin and CBDC initiatives by market.

Full update on bank channel digitisation by market.

Forecasting column added for all major tables.

Reader-friendly design with enhanced data visualization.

Industry developments and bank deployments of eID, biometrics and AI.

The integration of digital challengers and neobanks into the banking infrastructure.

Updates For 2023-24:

Updated - Bank M&As, restructuring, and market positioning. Customer number KPIs and adoption of digital channel KPIs.

Updated - Mobile banking apps and digital wallet initiatives.

Updated - PSPs by individual country.

Updated - Real-time payments uptake and QR code payments rollout.

Updated - Card fraud in Europe and by individual country.

Updated - Non-bank cards and co-brands.

Highlighting new trends in the payment industry by individual country: Contactless, mobile NFC, QR code, mPOS, SoftPOS services. Display cards, contactless ATMs, biometric authentication. Digital wallets, in-app payments, mobile in-store payments. Instant payments. eID initiatives. Cryptocurrency and CBDC initiatives.



Additional Data:

Updated tables with card business data 2019-2023; growth rates: Year-over-Year (Y-o-Y), CAGR, and forecasting column for 2024.

Population, cards per capita, card value per capita.

Debit cards, credit/delayed debit cards, total cards.

Card payments by number and value, average transaction value (ATV) per card, payments per card/year.

ATMs, POS terminals, ATMs/POS terminals per 1 million capita.

ATM withdrawals by number/value, ATV per withdrawal, transactions per ATM/month.

POS payments by number/value, ATV per POS payment, transactions per POS/month.

Internet use, e-payment mix, B2C e-commerce by value and growth rate.

Issued card brands by major issuer bank.

Accepted card brands by major acquirer.

Detailed analysis of debit card and credit card usage.

