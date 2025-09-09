Brown & Brown, Inc. named to Fortune Media and Great Place To Work 2025 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List for the sixth consecutive year

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J. Powell Brown, president and chief executive officer, and Julie Turpin, chief people officer, are pleased to announce that Brown & Brown, Inc. has been named to the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™ List for the sixth consecutive year.

Chief People Officer Julie Turpin stated, “This incredible recognition is a testament to our teammates’ unwavering dedication to living our shared values. It is their unique contributions, passion and collaboration that fuel The Power of WE and drive our shared success.”



“Our culture is what sets Brown & Brown apart. We always put teammates first and stay focused on doing what is best for our customers, the team and the communities we serve. We are also proud to share that the newest members of the Brown & Brown team, Accession Risk Management Group, including Risk Strategies and One80 Intermediaries, have also earned this recognition, underscoring a shared commitment to our teammates and preserving the exceptional culture that brought our organizations together,” says Powell Brown, president and chief executive officer.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, and The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance list is highly competitive and based on analysis of survey responses from over 194,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the financial services and insurance industry. Earning a spot means that Brown & Brown is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “In every industry, our research shows that investing in people drives productivity and higher revenues. When trust levels are high in an organization, people don’t fear AI — they embrace it.”

Earlier this year, Brown & Brown was awarded the 2024-2025 Platinum Level Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America (MHA) for the third consecutive year and was Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the sixth year last Fall.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm delivering comprehensive and customized insurance solutions and specialization since 1939. With a global presence spanning 700+ locations and a team of more than 23,000 professionals, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at BBrown.com.



Great Place To Work selected the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces for Financial Services & Insurance by analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 1.3 million employees, representing the experiences of 8.4 million employees in the U.S. in 2024 and 2025. Of those responses, more than 194,000 responses were received from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the financial services and insurance industry, and these rankings are based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Companies with 10 to 999 employees competed in the small and medium category. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category. Read the full methodology.



As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

