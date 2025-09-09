Accession Risk Management Group’s Risk Strategies and One80 Intermediaries named to Fortune Media Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List

BOSTON, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accession Risk Management Group, part of the Brown & Brown team and parent brand of Risk Strategies and One80 Intermediaries, today announced that it has been named to the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance list. This is the first time that Accession has earned this prestigious recognition as part of its Great Place to Work® certification.

“Attracting, retaining and motivating talented people is vital to long-term success,” said Amanda Mullan, Chief Human Resources Officer, Accession Risk Management, Part of the Brown & Brown Team. “Earning this recognition is clear evidence that the culture we have nurtured is rewarding, enriching and supportive.”

“We are a team of companies at Accession, and that’s how we see the people who do the work that fuels our success,” said John Mina, Chief Executive Officer, Accession Risk Management, Part of the Brown & Brown Team. “As we join the Brown & Brown team, which has also earned this recognition for six consecutive years, it is evident that we have incredible cultural alignment, even beyond the shared values and vision that brought us together.”

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, and The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance list is highly competitive and based on analysis of survey responses from over 194,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the financial services and insurance industry. Earning a spot means that Brown & Brown is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO, Great Place To Work®. “In every industry, our research shows that investing in people drives productivity and higher revenues. When trust levels are high in an organization, people don’t fear AI — they embrace it.”

About Accession Risk Management Group

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Accession Risk Management Group, now part of the Brown & Brown, Inc. team, is the parent brand to a family of specialty insurance and risk management companies, including core operating platforms Risk Strategies and One80 Intermediaries. Through its focused M&A growth strategy, over 180 companies have joined the Accession family since 2014, bringing specialization, repeated replenishment of entrepreneurial spirit, and a continued focus on meeting customers’ evolving needs in the insurance and risk management space.

For more information visit http://www.accessionrmg.com.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

