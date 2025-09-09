Panda Express® Releases Panda Cares Month Report, Highlighting Impact of Nationwide Youth Initiatives

ROSEMEAD, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Panda Express, through its philanthropic arm Panda Cares , unveiled its Panda Cares Month Recap Report, celebrating the collective generosity of its guests, associates and partners. The report highlights the results of the annual month-long campaign, which benefits underserved youth across the country through health and education.

“We believe that fueling young minds and healthy bodies through education and healthcare is essential to building a brighter future,” said Dr. Peggy Cherng, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Panda Restaurant Group. “Panda Cares Month reminds us of our commitment to fostering hope, opportunity and potential for youth nationwide. Together with our partners, we remain dedicated to creating lasting impact that empowers children to thrive today and lead tomorrow.”

Commemorating its 26th anniversary this year, Panda Cares Month kicked off on August 8 with over 100 nationwide events throughout the month of August. In partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals), this year’s Panda Cares Month empowered over 13,500 young lives across the country through health and education.

“We are deeply grateful to Panda Express, its associates, and guests for their unwavering generosity,” said Jim Clark, president & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Through Panda Cares, they have invested an extraordinary $62 million in our mission. Over the past five years, this remarkable partnership has not only provided critical educational resources but has also sparked confidence and opportunity—helping young people across the country excel academically and build great futures.”

August highlights included:

Six new ‘Panda Cares Centers of Hope’ opened in CMN Hospitals across the U.S. including Michigan, North Carolina, Idaho and Texas

Over 15,600 meals, 28,000 books and 13,380 bookbags donated

12 volunteer events across various Boys & Girls Clubs



"Our partnership with Panda Express has profoundly impacted our member hospitals' ability to provide comprehensive, child-centered care," said Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D., President & CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "The Panda Cares Centers of Hope embody our shared focus of changing kids' health to change the future by addressing every area of a child's needs. We are incredibly grateful for Panda's unwavering dedication and the collective generosity of their guests and associates, which has created a lasting legacy of support."

While Panda Cares Month in August is a special time to celebrate our collective impact, our commitment to empower underserved youth is a year-round effort. These results are a direct reflection of the ongoing generosity of our guests and associates, whose support enables Panda Cares to keep making a difference in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Children’s Miracle Network.

About Panda Express®

Panda Express, the largest Asian dining concept in the US, is a family-owned and operated restaurant brand founded in 1983 by Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng. Driven by a mission to inspire better lives, Panda Express is recognized as a trailblazer in American Chinese cuisine. The company has pioneered iconic dishes like The Original Orange Chicken® and award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp, creating a variety of industry-first recipes. Each dish at Panda Express is thoughtfully crafted with quality ingredients and inspired by authentic Chinese flavors and culinary principles. With over 2,500 locations across the country and a presence in 11 international countries, Panda Express continues to share American Chinese cuisine with the world.

Powered by a global family of associates, Panda Cares®, Panda's philanthropic arm, has raised more than $415 million and has dedicated countless volunteer hours in bettering the health and education for over 16 million youth, as well as supporting communities in need since 1999. For more information about Panda, visit pandaexpress.com , or find us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and X .

