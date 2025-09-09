Forge First Announces Acquisition by CI Global Asset Management

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forge First Asset Management Inc. (“Forge First”) today announced that it has agreed to be acquired by CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”)*.

Forge First is the manager of two liquid alternatives mutual funds - Forge First Conservative Alternative Fund and Forge First Long Short Alternative Fund - as well as two limited partnership funds that are distributed through investment dealers, including all major Canadian bank-owned dealers.

The funds will continue to be managed by Keenan Murray and the rest of the Forge First investment team, with the added benefit of the resources, scale, and support of the CI Financial group of companies.

CI GAM has scale and extensive capabilities in distribution and marketing which can boost the funds’ exposure to advisors across Canada, as well as to family offices and institutional investors. In addition, the CI GAM investment team adds deep expertise and research resources which can benefit and enhance the investment strategies deployed by the funds.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals. Following completion of the acquisition, Forge First will continue to operate as a separate business under its current name and continue to manage the funds. There will be no changes to the funds’ objectives, strategies, fees, or liquidity terms.

About Forge First

Forge First Asset Management Inc. is an alternative asset manager offering investment solutions that find a balance between asset protection and capital enhancement. For further information on Forge First Asset Management Inc., please visit www.forgefirst.com.

* CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.

Certain statements in this document are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements (“FLS”) are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” or “estimate,” or other similar expressions. Statements that look forward in time or include anything other than historical information are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results, actions or events could differ materially from those set forth in the FLS. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and are by their nature based on numerous assumptions. Although the FLS contained herein are based upon what Forge First believes to be reasonable assumptions, Forge First cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these FLS. The reader is cautioned to consider the FLS carefully and not to place undue reliance on FLS. Unless required by applicable law, it is not undertaken, and specifically disclaimed that there is any intention or obligation to update or revise FLS, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus of the funds before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Contact:

Andrew McCreath

President and CEO

Tel: 416-687-6771

Email: amccreath@forgefirst.com