Melospeech Ranks No. 35 on Fast Company’s Seventh Annual List of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

TEMECULA, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Company today announced its seventh annual Best Workplaces for Innovators award, recognizing businesses that foster a culture of innovation across all levels. Melospeech®, an edtech and healthtech company revolutionizing access to early intervention speech and occupational therapy services, earned the No. 35 spot on this year’s award list. Other notable past winners include Roblox, Canva, and Lenovo, underscoring the prestige of this recognition.

Melospeech stood out for its self-developed, proprietary AI-powered tools such as The SLPeaceBot™, QueryProBot™, The MeloSuite™, and CMSP:B-5™, which streamline everything from referrals and onboarding to documentation and staffing. By combining cutting-edge technology with a strong family capacity–building clinical model, Melospeech has saved clinicians hundreds of hours each week, expanded access to underserved communities, and scaled from a solo practice to more than 60 professionals across multiple states in just three years.

"We are honored that Fast Company has included Melospeech® as number 35 on its list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators," said Dr. Givona Sandiford, Founder and CEO of Melospeech. "As a bootstrapped company, we built our tools internally to give our team more time to focus on the children and families we serve while streamlining administrative tasks like documentation, hiring, and referrals. Innovation for us means removing barriers so families can get support faster, and we remain committed to nurturing a culture that values new ideas and bold solutions."

The 2025 Best Workplaces for Innovators award ranks 100 winners across industries such as entertainment, biotech, consumer packaged goods, marketing, education, and healthcare. To be considered, applicants detailed their investment in innovation, internal programs, and company culture. Final selections were made by Fast Company’s editors, who evaluated every application and conducted extensive research to generate a score for each company. A distinguished panel of judges then reviewed the top-rated companies.

"Each year, we’re inspired by the companies and leaders who prove that innovation doesn’t happen by accident—it’s the result of intentional choices to empower people at every level,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “The organizations on this year’s Best Workplaces for Innovators award list show that when you build a culture where creativity and risk-taking are valued, breakthrough ideas inevitably follow.”

The full list of honorees is available at Fast Company Best Workplaces for Innovators.

The Fast Company Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (Fall 2025) will be available online and will hit newsstands on September 23.

For more information about Melospeech, visit www.melospeech.com or contact PR@melospeech.com.