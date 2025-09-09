Compass Lexecon Adds Three Leading Economic and Antitrust Experts

WASHINGTON, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Lexecon, a subsidiary of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN), today announced that Dr. Ron Laschever has returned to the firm as an Executive Vice President and Director of Data Science and Technology, and that Dr. Antonio Rangel and Dr. Hunt Allcott have affiliated with the firm.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Ron, and have Antonio and Hunt join us,” said Compass Lexecon Chairman and President Daniel R. Fischel. “Their combined expertise brings additional breadth and depth to our deep roster of experienced professionals and further cements Compass Lexecon as the leading academic-driven antitrust expert consulting firm in the world.”

Dr. Laschever, who is based in Washington, D.C., has nearly two decades of experience in applied microeconomics, industrial organization, labor economics and econometric analysis across academia, the tech industry and economic consulting. His research has been published in leading peer-reviewed journals, including American Economic Journal: Applied Economics and Review of Finance.

In his role at Compass Lexecon, Dr. Laschever will lead the firm’s technology initiatives, as well as support clients in complex litigation and regulatory matters, including antitrust, merger reviews, class certification and commercial damages assessments, building on his experience across a broad range of industries, including consumer products, digital platforms, financial markets and pharmaceuticals.

Prior to rejoining Compass Lexecon, Dr. Laschever worked at Amazon.com, where he led a team of scientists and PhD economists to support strategic decisions related to customer demand, pricing, and promotion for Amazon-branded consumer electronics.

Dr. Rangel is the Bing Professor of Neuroscience, Behavioral Biology and Economics at the California Institute of Technology and an expert in neuroeconomics, behavioral economics, public economics and political economy. He has published more than 80 academic articles in top science, economics and psychology journals, including Science, Nature, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Neuron, Nature Neuroscience, Journal of Neuroscience, American Economic Review, Quarterly Journal of Economics, Econometrica and Psychological Science.

Dr. Rangel is also an experienced expert witness and has provided analyses and testimony in federal and state courts in antitrust, consumer fraud, financial disputes and jury bias cases.

Dr. Rangel has received several honors and awards from various institutions, including the Society for Neuroeconomics, the Association for Psychological Science and the National Science Foundation. In 2019, he received the NOMIS Distinguished Scientist Award which is presented to pioneering scientists and scholars who have made a significant contribution to their respective fields. He was previously the president of the Society for Neuroeconomics and a fellow of the Association for Psychological Science.

Dr. Allcott is a Professor in the Doerr School of Sustainability at Stanford University and an expert in antitrust, industrial organization, environmental economics and behavioral science. His research focuses on digital platform economics, consumer goods, automobiles and energy and he has developed new methodologies relevant for cases in consumer protection and digital platform antitrust.

His research has been published in leading academic journals such as American Economic Review, Quarterly Journal of Economics, Review of Economic Studies and Science.

In addition to his role as a professor at Stanford, Dr. Allcott is a senior fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, the co-director of the Stanford Environmental and Energy Policy Analysis Center, a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research, an affiliate of ideas42 and Poverty Action Lab and a member of the board of editors of the American Economic Journal: Economic Policy.

About Compass Lexecon

As a leading global economic consulting firm, Compass Lexecon has been involved in a broad spectrum of matters related to economics and finance – providing critical insight to its law firm, corporate, and government clients in legal and regulatory proceedings, strategic decisions, and public policy debates across all industries.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 7,900 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of June 30, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at https://www.fticonsulting.com.

