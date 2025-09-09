Dragonfly Energy Expands OEM Collaboration with Ember





RENO, Nev., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”), an industry leader in energy storage and maker of Battle Born Batteries®, announced that Ember Recreational Vehicles has standardized Battle Born Batteries in its 2026 Overland Series. The move expands a long-standing collaboration that began with Ember’s founding in 2021, when it chose Battle Born Batteries exclusively to power its off-grid travel trailers.

The new standard Max Solar Package – Powered by Battle Born® provides Ember customers with a complete energy system for extended off-grid adventures, including:

3.5 to 7 kWh of LiFePO₄ batteries

1,200 watts of rooftop solar

3,000W inverter/charger with communication center, powering the entire RV

DC-to-DC charger for efficient charging on the road

The power system features Battle Born® GC3 deep cycle batteries (12V, 270Ah each), providing capacities from 3.5 to 7 kWh. Designed to support a wide range of needs, the system delivers a more capable and enjoyable off-grid experience.

Battle Born Batteries also remain available as optional upgrades on Ember’s Touring Edition and E-Series models, offering factory-installed systems with up to 7 kWh of reliable lithium power.

“Solar panels are the gas pump — but batteries are the gas tank,” said Wade Seaburg, chief commercial officer of Dragonfly Energy. “By making Battle Born Batteries standard in the Overland Series, we believe Ember is giving its customers the energy storage capacity they need to take full advantage of their solar power. That means longer run times, the ability to power real appliances, and a more confident experience off the grid.”

“From the very beginning, Ember has relied exclusively on Battle Born Batteries to power our products,” said Chris Barth, chief operating officer of Ember Recreational Vehicles. “Standardizing them in our Overland Series is the natural next step to give our customers the confidence and capability they expect from Ember. With up to 7 kWh of lithium power available, our owners can run appliances longer, stay comfortable in remote environments, and truly experience what off-grid camping is meant to be.”

With Ember’s Overland Series now shipping standard with Battle Born Batteries, the two companies continue to advance the RV industry’s move toward integrated, factory-installed lithium power systems — giving travelers more independence, safety, and comfort in any environment.

Attendees of America’s Largest RV Show® in Hershey, Pennsylvania (September 10–14, 2025) can see Ember’s newest models featuring the standard Max Solar Package at Booth #A10. Visitors can also learn more about Battle Born Batteries® and Dragonfly Energy’s full line of advanced lithium power solutions at Booth #539.

For more information about Dragonfly Energy and its innovative energy solutions, visit DragonflyEnergy.com.

To learn more about Ember’s Overland Series, visit EmberRV.com

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries® brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy's patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company's overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit investors.dragonflyenergy.com.

