Christine Valmy, Architect of the U.S. Esthetics Industry, Celebrates 60 Years

PINE BROOK, N.J., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christine Valmy, the company that established the professional esthetics industry in the United States, proudly celebrates 60 years of shaping beauty education, advancing skin health, and developing natural skincare products. To mark this milestone, the brand is unveiling a special anniversary logo that honors its pioneering legacy and future-forward mission.

When Romanian-born Christine Valmy immigrated to the U.S. in 1961, she brought with her a suitcase full of herbs and a radical idea: that Americans could learn to care for their skin – not just cover it up – and that women deserved the knowledge and tools to transform that expertise into lasting careers, a rarity in a time where women were still confined to a few acceptable jobs.

By 1965, she opened the first esthetics school in the United States, introducing skin care as a legitimate profession at a time when the concept was virtually unheard of in the American beauty market. A single classroom across from Carnegie Hall grew into the foundation of an entirely new field, setting the standards for training, licensure, and career opportunity that still define esthetics today.

“She wasn’t just teaching skin care—she was giving women agency,” said Marina Valmy, the founder’s daughter. “My mother built a career from scratch in a new country, and then made it her mission to help other women do the same. That message of empowerment is just as relevant today, and I’m proud we continue to carry it forward.”

Christine Valmy’s contributions were formally recognized by the U.S. Congress in 1971 for ‘creating a new, exciting avenue of careers for the young people of America.’ She later was appointed to the National Council on Vocational Education by President Ronald Reagan and served from 1985 to 1991.

In 1976, Christine and her daughter, Marina, opened the brand’s in-house manufacturing laboratory in Pine Brook, New Jersey, allowing full control over the formulation of its clean, cruelty-free and results-oriented skin care line. Marina continues to lead product development at Christine Valmy today, combining decades of experience in esthetics, chemistry, and ingredient research.

Christine Valmy alumni have gone on to found nationally recognized skin care brands and lead top clinics in the United States and abroad. As personalized skin care, holistic treatments, and barrier-focused routines dominate the cultural conversation, the brand’s founding principles—individualized care, natural ingredients, and expert education—feel not only timely but essential.

“My mother was talking about skin care as health care before anyone else,” Marina added. “She taught that great skin isn’t about trends—it’s about understanding and respecting the skin’s biology. That philosophy shaped an entire industry—and we’ve been teaching it for 60 years.”

“Celebrating six decades is a testament to the incredible legacy my mother built through passion, expertise, and hard work," Marina continued. “She always believed in empowering individuals through education and skin care solutions that truly work, and we’ve been so lucky to have dedicated employees, loyal clients, and enthusiastic students who’ve allowed us to continue her mission. I feel very proud of this milestone, and I’m so excited for all the amazing accomplishments ahead.”

About Christine Valmy

Christine Valmy is a family-owned company offering accredited programs in esthetics, nails, and cosmetology through its schools in New York City and New Jersey, along with a professional skin care line developed and manufactured at its in-house lab in Pine Brook, NJ.

Now led by Marina Valmy and her husband Peter de Haydu, the company continues to honor its founder’s legacy by empowering future professionals through education rooted in skin biology, personalized care, and real-world career opportunities.

