FactSet Brings AI-Powered Fixed Income Data to Investors, First to Add MarketAxess CP+ to the Desktop

As commercial bond markets fluctuate, FactSet expands its fixed income capabilities, adding more real-time pricing insights with integration of MarketAxess’ award-winning CP+ data

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet, a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, today announced availability of MarketAxess’ AI-powered CP+ data within the FactSet Workstation platform, making FactSet the only provider offering CP+ data directly within a terminal desktop environment.

“Recent fluctuations in the commercial bond market are illustrative of the value of real-time, intra-day pricing data. This integration isn’t just about expanding exclusive data access within FactSet’s desktop terminal—it’s about delivering a new standard of fixed income insights that transform how institutional investors engage with markets,” said John Costigan, Chief Data Officer at FactSet. “Through FactSet’s unique collaboration with MarketAxess and the integration of their CP+ fixed income pricing data directly into our Workstation and Real Time Data Feeds, we’re giving front-office and back-office teams the power to make sharper, data-backed decisions, respond faster to market changes, and uncover opportunities they can act upon.”

Through this first-ever on-platform integration, FactSet users—including asset managers, hedge funds, wealth advisors, and institutional traders—gain exclusive in-terminal access to AI-powered bond pricing from MarketAxess’ trading activity, providing a real-time reflection of the market. Centralizing these capabilities into FactSet’s consolidated platform eliminates the inefficiencies of fragmented liquidity, replaces opaque pricing structures, and enhances trade execution through modernized workflows.

Investment professionals can now access award-winning bond pricing data from within their existing workflows, with CP+’s real-time insights on approximately 40,000 securities across global credit and rates markets, including emerging markets, joining FactSet’s full complement of data.

“This partnership brings CP+, our real-time pricing data that is used by our institutional trading clients globally, direct to wealth advisor desktops for the first time,” said Kat Sweeney, Global Head of Data and ETF Solutions for MarketAxess. “Additionally, it allows our institutional clients access to CP+ through FactSet, giving them the flexibility of having our data where they need it.”

As a result of FactSet’s MarketAxess integration alongside complementary real-time datasets, investment professionals can use the FactSet Workstation and/or data feeds available via API to tap into real-time bond pricing, regulatory compliance, enhanced cost optimization, and seamless workflows.

For more information about FactSet’s fixed income solutions, visit: https://www.factset.com/marketplace/catalog/product/factset-and-marketaxess-integration.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) supercharges financial intelligence, offering enterprise data and information solutions that power our clients to maximize their potential. Our cutting-edge digital platform seamlessly integrates proprietary financial data, client datasets, third-party sources, and flexible technology to deliver tailored solutions across the buy-side, sell-side, wealth management, private equity, and corporate sectors. With over 47 years of expertise, a presence in 20 countries, and extensive multi-asset class coverage, we leverage advanced data connectivity alongside AI and next-generation tools to streamline workflows, drive productivity, and enable smarter, faster decision-making. Serving more than 8,800 global clients and over 220,000 individual users, FactSet is a member of the S&P 500 dedicated to innovation and long-term client success. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

FactSet

Investor Relations:

Kevin Toomey

+1.212.209.5259

Kevin.toomey@factset.com

Media Relations:

Kelsey Goldsmith

+1.207.712.9726

kelsey.goldsmith@factset.com