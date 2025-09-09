Dataprana and MicroBT Sign $5 Million Deal for 10 MW of Mining Capacity

MIAMI, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataprana, Inc. (“Dataprana”) has purchased 1,280 miners in a $5.4 million agreement with MicroBT Electronics Technology Co. Ltd. (“MicroBT”). The M66S units will be hosted at the company’s mining facility in the United States, with the new M66S miners accounting for 10 MW of its total capacity.

Since the launch of their first WhatsMiner M3 miner in 2016, MicroBT has been a leading manufacturer of blockchain servers and application-specific integrated circuit chips (ASICs) for digital asset mining worldwide. MicroBT’s M60 series launched in 2023, establishing a new standard for reliable and high-performance mining hardware that continues to shape the landscape of mining operations today.

The purchase agreement with Dataprana represents a significant step forward in MicroBT’s ongoing collaboration with a U.S.-based data center operator. As demand for compute power and large-scale data center infrastructure continues to accelerate across the United States, this partnership underscores a shared commitment to meeting the industry’s growing needs.

“Partnering with MicroBT allows Dataprana to deploy the latest generation of mining technology at scale, positioning our operations for long-term growth. We are confident this relationship will continue to evolve through future agreements that strengthen our capabilities and deliver meaningful benefits to our clients and partners.”

- Arseniy Grusha, Co-Founder and CEO of Dataprana

Dataprana recently announced the launch of its Prana Energy division, which focuses on land and energy acquisitions for the purpose of data infrastructure and other load-intensive project development. The launch of this division supports Dataprana’s primary objective to deliver high-quality data centers in optimal U.S. locations that offer scalability, reliability, and performance as the demand for data centers and compute capacity in the United States continues to grow.

Dataprana’s future projects include the development of high-performance artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, which will be built to accommodate the latest NVIDIA GPUs and designed to meet the demanding requirements of modern AI and ML applications.

