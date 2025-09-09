Tri Pointe Homes Named to Great Place To Work® and Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Construction™ List for the Fourth Consecutive Year

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes® (NYSE: TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., announced today that it has been selected for the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Construction™ List, the fourth consecutive year the company has earned the coveted designation. The accolade from Great Place To Work® and Fortune reflects Tri Pointe’s ongoing dedication to fostering a workplace culture that prioritizes care, innovation, and inclusivity.

The Best Workplaces in Construction award is based on analysis of survey responses from nearly 54,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the construction industry. The highly competitive selection process celebrates companies that offer positive outcomes for their team members regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, or other demographic identifiers. To receive the honor from Fortune, companies were solely judged based on employee feedback, mirroring the genuine experiences and sentiments of the workforce.

“Being recognized for the fourth year in a row on the Best Workplaces in Construction list is especially meaningful to us, as it reflects our commitment to innovation, sustainable construction practices, and creating an environment where every team member has the tools and support to thrive,” said Tri Pointe Homes Chief Human Resources Officer Heather Breidenthal. “Our process starts with recruiting talent and continues with providing the ongoing training they need to succeed and grow within the company.”

In 2025, Tri Pointe Homes established its Cornerstone Club. Made up of internal ambassadors from across the company who work together to guide and enhance the company’s outreach, development and mentoring efforts targeted at recruiting candidates from top colleges and the military. Once a candidate is hired, they have access to the company’s job-specific onboarding program and Blueprint Learning System, which aim to accelerate new hires’ operational efficiency and social connections, as well as enhance leaders’ overall skillsets.

The recognition among Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Construction™ list highlights Tri Pointe’s exceptional workplace culture within the construction industry. The award is based on a comprehensive analysis of team member feedback collected through the Great Place to Work® proprietary Trust Index™ survey. This survey measures key behaviors that drive trust in management, connection with colleagues, and loyalty to the company. It assesses team members’ experiences with various aspects of the work environment. The companies that rank highest on this list are those where a broad set of employees across all demographics and roles report consistently positive workplace experiences.

“We are incredibly proud of our people-first culture, which prioritizes the well-being, development, and empowerment of all team members. This award is a testament to the collective spirit of our teams and their dedication to delivering a premium product and experience for our customers,” said Tri Pointe Homes President and Chief Operating Officer Tom Mitchell. “A key pillar of our company is that we consider ourselves the ‘Best of Big and Small.’ While we are one of the largest publicly traded homebuilders in the nation, we empower our local teams to make the decisions that best serve their unique markets, knowing they have the full support and resources of our home office. This blend of national strength and local expertise not only results in the quality construction we are so proud of across the country, but it also nurtures an environment where innovation thrives and our team members feel supported and valued.”

Tri Pointe Homes has continued to be a leader in creating an environment where employees across all demographics and skillsets feel they can excel. Through various wellness programs, professional development opportunities, and a strong commitment to building a passionate culture and cultivating a sense of belonging for all, the company has fostered a workplace environment that supports and inspires.

