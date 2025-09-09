Newton Golf Company Named Official Partner of World Long Drive for 2025 Season

CAMARILLO, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG) (“Newton Golf” or the “Company”), a technology-forward golf company delivering performance-driven innovations through physics-based engineering, today announced that it has been named an Official Partner of World Long Drive (WLD) for the 2025 season.

The partnership provides Newton Golf with brand visibility and engagement opportunities across the entire 2025 World Long Drive season, culminating with the 2025 World Long Drive World Championships, to be held September 25–27 at Bigfoot Turf Farm in La Salle, CO.

“World Long Drive represents the pinnacle of speed and power in golf, and it’s a perfect stage for our Shaft technology,” said Greg Campbell, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Newton Golf. “As an official partner, we’re excited to showcase our shafts from the Motion Series throughout the 2025 season and especially at the World Championships, one of the sport’s most exciting events.”

Newton Golf’s Motion and Fast Motion shafts—trusted by professionals across major tours—will be featured through its partnership with WLD, bringing the company’s performance-focused innovation to a wider global audience of athletes and fans.

About Newton Golf Company

Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG) is a pioneering golf technology company redefining performance through physics-based engineering, precision design, and U.S.-based innovation. Its flagship Newton Motion and Fast Motion shafts are trusted by Tour professionals worldwide, delivering measurable improvements in stability, control, and consistency. Newton’s mission is to empower golfers of all levels with advanced equipment that is engineered for results.

For more information, visit www.NewtonGolfIR.com.

About World Long Drive

World Long Drive (WLD) is the premier long drive competition series, showcasing golf’s longest hitters at events across North America and culminating with the annual World Long Drive World Championships. With live competition, broadcast coverage, and global fan engagement, WLD represents one of golf’s fastest-growing and most exciting properties.

For more information, visit www.worldlongdrive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or the future financial performance of Newton Golf Company (the “Company”) and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "continues," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the reverse stock split, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, the potential for increased institutional investor interest, the Company’s future growth strategy, expansion of its product portfolio, anticipated financial performance, and future business prospects.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations and projections based on information available as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, general economic, financial, and business conditions; changes in consumer demand and industry trends; the Company’s ability to successfully implement its strategic initiatives; competition in the golf equipment market; supply chain disruptions; regulatory compliance and legal proceedings; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The Company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Beth Gast

BG Public Relations

beth.gast@bgpublicrelations.com

Investor Contact:

Scott McGowan

Investor Brand Network (IBN)

Phone: 310.299.1717

ir@newtongolfco.com