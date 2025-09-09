In a Housing Crisis, New Data Shows Canadians Trust Professional Judgement over AI Tools

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data released by the Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC) shows Canadians prefer and trust an independent professional appraiser to automated models, when it comes to determining the value of their home.

For many Canadians, their home is not only a place where they raise their families and create lifelong memories, but also their most important financial asset and part of their retirement plan. Therefore, safeguarding this vital investment is paramount for homeowners.

Professional Appraisers (P. App.) are crucial to a fair and trustworthy housing system. They provide expert, independent, and market-based valuations that protect homebuyers, support responsible lending and ensure confidence in the Canadian housing market.

New data conducted by spark*insights reveals that an overwhelming majority of Canadians prefer receiving a valuation from certified appraisers rather than relying on Automated Valuation Models (AVMs).

“Specifically, 84% of Canadians selected appraisers as their preferred source for accurate home valuations, while only 14% trusted AVMs more than an appraiser to determine the value of property.”

The emergence of online real estate platforms in the early 2000’s led to the rise of AVMs that use statistical data to estimate a property’s market value. However, as Canada’s housing market becomes increasingly complex, many Canadians are concerned that these automated systems overlook crucial on-site inspections and local market expertise. This lack of personal analysis may result in inaccuracies, such as under or overvaluation of properties, which can easily occur in homes that are deteriorated or renovated, where markets are rapidly changing, or in neighbourhoods or rural areas where less data is available.

AVM’s are widely used by banks and the AIC is calling on the federal government to establish a federal advisory committee composed of industry experts, including independent appraisers, to assist in the deployment and proper use of automated valuations in determining home values. This committee would aim to enhance the integrity of the mortgage system in Canada. Data shows that this proposal garners support from 79% of Canadians.

To advocate for this crucial policy change, representatives from the AIC will be on Parliament Hill on September 16th, 2025, to engage directly with parliamentarians, emphasizing the need for a more robust system that prioritizes the integrity of home valuations.

“As Canadians navigate the complexities of today’s housing market, it is essential that we prioritize human expertise over algorithmic decisions,” said Donna Dewar, CEO, Appraisal Institute of Canada. “Professional appraisers bring invaluable insights and a deep understanding of local markets that automated systems simply cannot replicate.”

