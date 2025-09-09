Peer Leadership and Resilience Shine in Military Veteran Alpine Challenge

WHISTLER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 6th, the fourth annual Military Veteran Alpine Challenge (MVAC) was successfully completed in Whistler, British Columbia. Led by the Chronic Pain Centre of Excellence for Canadian Veterans (CPCoE), MVAC is more than just a hike through the mountains; it is a unique program that equips military veterans with tools to understand chronic pain, reframe the military mindset, and support a healthier transition to civilian life.

Over the course of five months, participants engage in a comprehensive training and education program. Clinicians lead sessions on pain science, breathwork, strength training, sleep and pain management, and mindset, while veterans simultaneously work with their health teams to build the skills and resilience needed to prepare for the alpine hike.

The program goes beyond physical preparation. Once the hike is complete, participants return for additional in-person training and education. These post-event sessions help veterans process the emotional high of the challenge and address the sense of loss that can follow a major milestone.

“The hike is much more than reaching the summit,” said Tom Hoppe, MVAC organizer. “It’s about connection, resilience, and proving to ourselves that even with chronic pain, we can accomplish difficult challenges together. Watching veterans support one another on the trail is what makes this program so powerful.”

A key element of MVAC is its leadership development stream. Veterans who wish to support future participants receive specialized training in partnership with the Outdoor Council of Canada (OCC). Graduates of the program become certified Field Leaders under the OCC’s recognized scope of practice. This year’s hike marked a milestone, as MVAC graduates co-led the alpine journey for the first time, demonstrating the program’s commitment to sustainability and peer leadership.

The success of MVAC is built on collaboration and support. The program would not be possible without the dedicated contributions of the Chronic Pain Centre of Excellence for Canadian Veterans, whose staff — including Dr. Luc Hébert, Lauren O’Grady, and many others — have generously provided expertise and guidance. Recognition is also owed to Dr. Lindsay Rite and Tom Hoppe, who have led the program since its inception four years ago.

MVAC also extends its gratitude to sponsors and partners, including Change Pain, Broken Squirrel Clinic, Hydro Athletics, Summit Lodge, and the many clinicians who volunteered their time to deliver educational sessions. Their commitment and generosity make it possible to deliver a program that empowers veterans to live well with chronic pain and navigate the challenges of transition.

About the Military Veteran Alpine Challenge

The MVAC is a pioneering program that combines physical challenge with clinical education, awareness of military mindset, and support through a coaching model. Designed specifically for military veterans, the initiative addresses chronic pain, fosters resilience, and builds leadership capacity through alpine adventure and structured training.

For more information about the program, visit www.mvachallenge.com.

Media Contacts:

Lauren O’Grady

ogrady@vcp-vdc.ca

1-833-644-4673 ext. 2008

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57414f98-df59-4553-ba2d-f9578f7138b4