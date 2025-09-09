The National Association of Special Education Teachers (NASET) Celebrates K-12 Excellence and Expands Recognition to Higher Education and Adult Learning Institutions

New York, New York, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Special Education Teachers (NASET), the premier national organization serving special education professionals since 2004, today announced its annual recognition of excellence in the field of special education , including the prestigious School of Excellence Awards and the Outstanding Special Education Teacher Awards. This year also marks the launch of a groundbreaking initiative: the inaugural Distinguished Special Education Program Awards for Higher Education and Adult Learning Institutions .





Honoring the Best in Special Education

Since 2008, NASET has annually honored private special education schools nationwide with the designation of NASET School of Excellence, the highest honor a private special education institution can achieve through a professional association. In 2025, NASET proudly recognizes 122 outstanding K–12 institutions for their rigorous standards, professional achievement, and unwavering commitment to students with special needs.

Recognizing the growing impact of charter schools, NASET expanded its awards program in 2017. This year, 21 exceptional charter schools are recognized as Schools of Excellence, demonstrating the same extraordinary dedication to special education.

Spotlighting Teachers Who Inspire

Since 2006, NASET’s Outstanding Special Education Teacher Award has celebrated the educators who embody lifelong learning, innovation, and deep commitment to providing access to every student. In 2025, NASET proudly honors:

● Delphine Koblentz, Community High School (NJ)

● Nathan Poole, California School of the Arts–San Gabriel Valley (CA)

● Stacey Walters, JL Simpson Middle School (VA)

● Haley Williamson, Brookland-Cayce High School (SC)

● Kathleen Mancuso, Matawan Regional High School (NJ)

A Bold New Recognition for Higher Education and Adult Learning

This fall, NASET will expand its recognition programs to spotlight institutions that prepare the next generation of special education leaders and support adults transitioning from K–12. The new Distinguished Special Education Program Awards for Higher Education and Adult Learning Institutions will honor colleges, universities, and adult learning programs that

demonstrate comprehensive training, innovation, and leadership in special education.

About NASET

Founded in 2004, the National Association of Special Education Teachers (NASET) provides five board certifications in areas including special education advocacy, IEP development, and paraprofessional support. NASET serves a community of over 100,000 teachers, administrators, professionals, and families, offering a weekly newsletter, monthly webinars on critical special education topics such as policy, law, and IEP composition, an active private membership community, and publishing the Journal of the American Academy of Special Education Professionals (JAASEP), a peer-reviewed journal advancing research, policy, and practice.

With certifications, memberships, and advertising opportunities reaching one of the largest and most dedicated audiences in the field, NASET continues to be the trusted national leader for resources, recognition, and professional growth in special education.