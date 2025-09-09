Vislink Unveils MeshConnect: Transforming Live Production with Scalable, Cost-Efficient Wireless Networking

Mt. Olive, New Jersey, USA, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: VISL), a global leader in real-time video communications for the defense, public safety, and broadcast markets, has today announced the launch of MeshConnect, a breakthrough private wireless mesh solution designed to reshape the economics and flexibility of live production.

MeshConnect is a rugged, high-performance IP mesh node that creates a self-forming, self-healing network capable of supporting more than 500 nodes. This makes it ideal for productions of any size, from compact studio shoots to large-scale sporting events and festivals. By reducing reliance on expensive cabling and temporary infrastructure, MeshConnect delivers a more cost-efficient approach to live production while providing the flexibility to scale seamlessly as requirements grow.

“Vislink continues to innovate in the live production space, delivering solutions that allow broadcasters and production teams to work faster, smarter, and more efficiently,” said Mickey Miller, CEO at Vislink. “MeshConnect reduces the cost and complexity of live production by providing an extendable network that grows with the scale of the event.”

In addition to its scalability and cost benefits, MeshConnect is designed for flexibility. Dual-band operation ensures optimum coverage and resilience across varied environments, while interoperability with multi-vendor cameras, comms, and control systems provides true workflow freedom. Its ultra-low latency performance makes it ideal for critical live applications such as tally, intercom, and PTZ camera control, while its rugged IP54-rated build and sub-60-second boot time mean it is ready to perform in the toughest conditions.

With MeshConnect, Vislink reinforces its commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower production teams to achieve more coverage, at lower cost, and without compromise on quality or reliability.

Visit Vislink on stand 10.C27 at IBC 2025 in Amsterdam, September 12-15 to see MeshConnect in operation. It will also be shown working live on the Motion Impossible stand 12.A21.

For more information about MeshConnect and to download the datasheet, visit www.vislink.com/product/meshconnect.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global technology leader in capturing, delivering, and managing high-quality live video and associated data. With a renowned heritage in video communications encompassing over 50 years, Vislink has revolutionized live video communications by delivering the highest-quality video from the scene, even in the most challenging transmission conditions, enabling broadcasters, defense and public safety agencies to capture and share live video seamlessly and securely. Vislink provides live streaming solutions using RF, bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies. Vislink’s shares of common stock are publicly traded on the OTCQB Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.”

For more information, visit www.vislink.com

Press inquiries:

Vislink: marketing@vislink.com

Attachment