DYWIDAG and Max Bögl Wind AG Extend Contract for Post-Tensioning of Hybrid Wind Tower Construction

Munich, Germany, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DYWIDAG, a global leader in structural and geotechnical engineering solutions, today announced that is has signed an extension to its long-term partnership with Max Bögl Wind AG to deliver and install Wire EX external post-tensioning tendons for Hybrid Towers Bögl through to December 2028. The renewed agreement, signed in Sengenthal, reinforces the companies’ commitment to advancing sustainable infrastructure and will support the construction of approximately 1,500 wind towers over the next three years, representing more than €200 million in collaborative work.

“We are committed to further strengthening our long-standing partnership for the supply of post-tensioning tendons,” said Josef Knitl, Executive Board member Max Bögl Group and CEO of Max Bögl Wind AG. “With the Hybrid Tower Bögl in high demand, the trust and reliability of our suppliers remain essential to meeting market expectations. Together, we are proud to drive the energy transition forward with strength and shared purpose.”

This partnership highlights the critical role of delivering large-scale renewable energy projects on time and to the highest standards. By combining DYWIDAG’s advanced post-tensioning solutions with Max Bögl’s expertise in Hybrid Tower technology, the companies are ensuring that future wind power installations will be stronger, taller and more efficient directly contributing to Europe’s energy transition goals.

“We are delighted to continue our 15-year partnership with Max Bögl, which reinforces our ongoing commitment to the renewables sector,” said Hugh Pelham, CEO of DYWIDAG. “Since our first wind tower post-tensioning in 1998, we’ve supplied over 30,000 tendons globally. We continue to invest in expanding production of our fully prefabricated Wire EX tendons including at our main facility in Ruda, Poland to support Max Bögl and the wind sector. Our European facility enables us to produce tendons up to 300m in length, supporting higher hub heights and more powerful turbines.”

About DYWIDAG

Since its German roots were established in 1865, DYWIDAG has been a pioneer in engineering excellence, ensuring structures are built and maintained to be safer, stronger, and smarter. Today, with a presence in over 40 countries and a team of more than 1,500 professionals, DYWIDAG specializes in post-tensioning, geotechnical, stay cables, and concrete systems, across diverse markets. By combining deep local expertise with global capability, the company delivers structural integrity that stands the test of time.

About Max Bögl

With over 7,000 highly qualified employees at 40 locations worldwide, and an annual turnover of over 2.6 billion euros, Max Bögl is one of the largest construction companies in the German construction industry.

Using sustainable energy sources more efficiently and thus actively advancing energy system transformation is what Max Bögl Wind AG stands for, with its innovative technology solutions. The company is Germany's market leader in the manufacture, supply and erection of hybrid towers.

Attachments