Novair Expands to Montreal: Helping Quebec Families Save on Heating While Strengthening Hydro-Québec’s Grid

MONTREAL, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novair Heat Pumps Inc., Canada’s fastest-growing cold-climate heat pump brand, announces the grand opening of its new Montreal branch at 1590 55e Avenue, H8T 3J5. Novair’s expansion will help Quebec households reduce heating costs, ease pressure on Hydro-Québec’s grid, and open new opportunities for the province’s economy.

“Quebecers pay some of the highest winter heating bills in Canada due to electric baseboards. Our cold-climate heat pumps can reduce those costs by up to 65%, while giving Hydro-Québec valuable time to manage infrastructure investments and increase electricity exports,” said Jon Toker, Director of Operations at Novair Heat Pumps Inc.

Cold-Climate Technology That Outperforms

Full Capacity at –15°C: Most Novair units maintain their rated BTU capacity where many systems already decline.

Most Novair units maintain their rated BTU capacity where many systems already decline. Continues to Heat until –35°C: AHRI-certified performance testing ensures heating when Quebecers need it most.

Certified Efficiency: Example system LEA12SZ35SK-O / 2LEA12UUSK-I (AHRI Ref. #211709683) delivers SEER2 25.5 and HSPF2 10.4 , recognized by ENERGY STAR® Cold Climate.

Example system LEA12SZ35SK-O / 2LEA12UUSK-I (AHRI Ref. #211709683) delivers and , recognized by ENERGY STAR® Cold Climate. Designed for Canada: Systems are engineered specifically for extreme winters, ensuring long-term reliability.





Affordable, Rebated, and Fully Protected

LogisVert Program Eligible: All Novair models are fully compliant with Hydro-Québec’s incentive program.

All Novair models are fully compliant with Hydro-Québec’s incentive program. Unmatched Warranty: Every unit sold in Quebec includes a standard 10-year parts and labour warranty , provided installation is through an authorized dealer.

Every unit sold in Quebec includes a , provided installation is through an authorized dealer. Lower Bills: Switching from electric resistance heating to Novair heat pumps cuts annual household energy costs dramatically.





Strengthening Quebec’s Energy Future

By replacing inefficient heating, Novair helps:

Reduce peak winter demand on Hydro-Québec’s grid.

Delay major capital projects and lower system strain.

Free capacity for electricity exports across North America.

Support local job creation in installation, service, and training.





Invitation to Contractors and the Public

Novair invites HVAC professionals, energy stakeholders, and the public to visit during Grand Opening Week, September 15–19, 2025.

While units are sold only through authorized installers, the new Montreal branch is open to the public for education. Homeowners can learn about heat pumps, discover rebate eligibility, and be matched with trusted local installers.

About Novair Heat Pumps Inc.

Novair is a Canadian-owned company delivering cold-climate heat pumps that combine high performance, affordability, and unmatched warranty protection. With a nationwide dealer network and a growing presence in Quebec, Novair helps households save money, ensures comfort, and strengthens the province’s energy resilience.

Media Contact:

Jon Toker

Director of Operations

Novair Heat Pumps Inc.

514-631-1815

info@novairplus.com