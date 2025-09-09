Zangmeister Cancer Center Oncologist Dr. Taral Patel Presents Research at IASLC’s World Conference on Lung Cancer in Barcelona

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, one of the nation’s fastest-growing networks of community-based oncology practices, announced today that Board-certified medical oncologist Taral Patel, MD, of AON partner practice Zangmeister Cancer Center, authored and presented research at the IASLC 2025 World Conference on Lung Cancer, hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (#WCLC25) Sept. 6-9 in Barcelona, Spain.





Dr. Patel’s study, Assessment of molecular testing in stage IV non-small cell lung cancer patients across American Oncology Network, examined AON quality initiatives in collaboration with Integra Connect PrecisionQ to improve testing for stage IV patients. The abstract (Poster: P2.06.20) is available at cattendee.abstractsonline.com/meeting/21151/Session/180.

“Presenting our research at such a respected international conference was an incredible experience,” said Dr. Patel. “Having our work selected through a competitive process highlights its importance to the field. The opportunity to share findings with peers worldwide was both validating and inspiring, and it reinforced my commitment to advancing knowledge in lung cancer care.”

The IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer is the largest global, multidisciplinary meeting focused solely on lung cancer and thoracic malignancies. Attendees include clinicians, researchers, allied health professionals, industry representatives, patients, survivors, caregivers and advocates.

“We are proud of Dr. Patel for presenting this important research on such a prominent stage,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD , AON’s chief medical officer. “Our physicians’ contributions to the scientific community are central to who we are as a network. Research and knowledge-sharing not only strengthen patient care within our practices but also advance the broader understanding of cancer treatment worldwide.”

Dr. Patel is a Board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist at Zangmeister Cancer Center, an AON partner practice. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine in medical oncology. He earned his M.B.B.S. from Baroda Medical College at the Maharaja Sayajirao University in Gujarat, India, where he also completed his internship and residency in pathology. He later served as a research associate at the University of Illinois at Chicago, completed his residency in internal medicine at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, and his fellowship in hematology/oncology at the University of Cincinnati. The author of numerous peer-reviewed publications, Dr. Patel is a member of the Community Oncology Alliance, Columbus Medical Association, Ohio State Medical Association, Ohio Hematology Oncology Society and the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

For more information about AON, visit AONcology.com . To learn more about Zangmeister Cancer Center, visit zangcenter.com.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 300 providers practicing across 20 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

About Zangmeister Cancer Center

Designed for easy access and patient comfort, the Zangmeister Cancer Center offers a holistic array of cancer care services, including diagnostic imaging and chemotherapy treatment, laboratory services, genetic consultation, a specialty pharmacy, social support services, and access to cancer clinical trials. Zangmeister’s highly skilled and compassionate physicians use the latest advancements in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of cancer and blood disorders. Learn more at zangcenter.com.

About the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer

The International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) is the only global organization dedicated to the study and eradication of lung and other thoracic malignancies, founded in 1974. Its mission is to improve patient care through research, education, and collaboration among its more than 8,000 multidisciplinary members, including medical specialists, scientists, patients, and their caregivers. Key activities include hosting the annual World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC), publishing the Journal of Thoracic Oncology (JTO), and developing important guidelines for classification and diagnosis.

About Integra Connect

Integra Connect is a value-based precision medicine company, leading the industry in real-world data, analytics and AI capabilities for specialty care organizations. While other companies may focus on one of these areas, Integra Connect’s combined approach means providers, payers, and life sciences companies can see beyond their own experience to understand the full realities of cancer care and improve care, embrace scientific advancements, manage costs and deliver innovations that benefit patients. Integra Connect has the industry’s largest foothold into oncology practices focused on value-based care, with more than 5,000 providers supported by its solutions. As part of the Oncology Care Model, Integra Connect generates more than $260M in value-based care revenue and more than $100M in shared savings for participating practices. This experience led the organization to co-develop and administer one of the largest commercial oncology alternative payment models in the U.S.

