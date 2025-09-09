AMOLED Display Market Size to Hit USD 60.29 Billion by 2032 | Surging Adoption of Foldable Smartphones to Augment Market Growth | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMOLED Display Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The AMOLED Display Market size was worth USD 15.49 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 60.29 billion by 2032 expanding at a CAGR of 18.55% over 2025-2032.”

Adoption of Flexible AMOLED is Rising Due to Demand for High Performance Displays Across Consumer and Automotive Markets

Growing demand for high-performance display technologies in smartphones, wearables, televisions, and automotive applications is poised to drive the global AMOLED display market growth. AMOLED panels have long been the preferred choice for consumers due to superior image quality, energy efficiency, deep contrast ratios, and faster response times compared to LCDs.

The U.S. AMOLED display market growth is propelling owing to surge in demand for premium smartphones, smartwatches, automotive displays, and the efficient speed of quick adoption of flexible screens and a domestically cultivated ecosystem of technical innovation.

AMOLED Display Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 15.49 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 60.29 Billion CAGR CAGR of 18.55% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product Type (Smartphones, Smartwatches & Wearables, Televisions, Laptops & Tablets, and Automotive Displays, Others (digital signage, industrial devices))

• By Technology Type (Passive Matrix OLED (PMOLED), and Active Matrix OLED (AMOLED))

• By Panel Type (Rigid AMOLED, Flexible AMOLED, Foldable AMOLED, and Transparent AMOLED)

• By End-Use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial & Commercial, and Others (defense, aerospace))

Key Industry Segmentation

By Product Type

Smartphones was the dominant segment with a 60.3% market share in 2024 due to the increasing demand for high-resolution, energy-efficient displays continued to grow for flagship and mid-range devices. During 2025 to 2032, smartwatches and wearables segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR due to the surging consumer need for health-dependent functions, and the popularity of always-on displays and small devices with more energy-efficient consumption methods.

By Technology Type

Active Matrix OLED (AMOLED) segment dominated the market with a share of 91.5% in 2024, due to high display quality, fast refresh rates, and efficient power consumption. The Passive Matrix OLED (PMOLED) segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecasted period owing to the cost-effectiveness and suitability for small, simple displays in devices, such as fitness bands, industrial equipment, and simple consumer electronics where full-motion video is not required.

By Panel Type

Rigid AMOLED panels hold the largest share of 40.5% of the total AMOLED display market share in 2024 owing to their wide usage in mid-range smartphones along with tablets and automotive infotainment display applications. Over 2025-2032, Foldable AMOLED displays are anticipated to record the fastest CAGR, owing to the increasing demand for novel and space-efficient devices in premium consumer electronics.

By End-Use Industry

Consumer electronics segment dominated the market with 80.2% market share in 2024, owing to the widespread commercialization in smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops, and televisions.

Asia Pacific Led the Market in 2024 Owing to Robust Manufacturing Capabilities

Asia Pacific was the highest revenue contributor to the AMOLED display market in 2024, which accounted for 53.2% of the total share, and is projected to witness highest CAGR growth over 2025-2032. The region’s growth is propelled by robust manufacturing capabilities, increasing consumer electronics requirement, and advancement in technology by regional players.

North America continued leading the AMOLED display market in 2024 owing to the high demand of premium consumer electronics, advanced automotive display systems, and smart wearables in the region.

Recent Developments:

Samsung Display forged a strategic partnership with Dolby Laboratories to offer automotive OLED panels pre-tuned for Dolby Vision HDR, enhancing in-car display quality and easing implementation for automakers. In May 2025, LG Display showcased its Stretchable automotive display capable of expanding up to 50% in fascia areas, alongside its fourth generation OLED panels using “Primary RGB Tandem” tech delivering up to 4,000 nits brightness optimized for future mobility and premium monitors.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES – helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions. Global AMOLED production capacity continues to grow, with Gen 6 and Gen 8 lines operating at utilization rates above 85%, indicating high demand across sectors. Yield rates of Gen 8 lines surpass 80%, making them viable for mass production of large-format and foldable displays.

– helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions. Global AMOLED production capacity continues to grow, with Gen 6 and Gen 8 lines operating at utilization rates above 85%, indicating high demand across sectors. Yield rates of Gen 8 lines surpass 80%, making them viable for mass production of large-format and foldable displays. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. AMOLED is used in over 50% of smartphones globally, with rising penetration in mid-range devices, not just flagships. AMOLED adoption in automotive infotainment systems has crossed 15%, creating new demand avenues beyond consumer electronics.

– helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. AMOLED is used in over 50% of smartphones globally, with rising penetration in mid-range devices, not just flagships. AMOLED adoption in automotive infotainment systems has crossed 15%, creating new demand avenues beyond consumer electronics. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX – helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. The equipment utilization rate in AMOLED fabs averages above 80%, meaning even small supply shocks can cause cascading production delays. Material supply is concentrated among a few vendors, with key organic emissive and conductive materials dominated by select East Asian suppliers, creating supply-chain risk.

– helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. The equipment utilization rate in AMOLED fabs averages above 80%, meaning even small supply shocks can cause cascading production delays. Material supply is concentrated among a few vendors, with key organic emissive and conductive materials dominated by select East Asian suppliers, creating supply-chain risk. ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. Focus on reducing scrap/rework rates, currently averaging around 10%, is driving green manufacturing initiatives in AMOLED fabs. Adoption of Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) is expected to grow significantly, enabling thinner, more durable, and eco-efficient displays.

– helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. Focus on reducing scrap/rework rates, currently averaging around 10%, is driving green manufacturing initiatives in AMOLED fabs. Adoption of Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) is expected to grow significantly, enabling thinner, more durable, and eco-efficient displays. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players in the market backed by an analysis of their growth projections, market reach, product/service offerings and recent developments. The market is led by a handful of players with regional dominance in fabrication facilities, and panel lifespan improvements (now averaging 30,000 to 50,000 hours) are becoming key differentiators. With increasing demand in foldable and rollable device categories (YoY growth over 20%), players with scalable Gen 8 capabilities hold a competitive edge.

