Aepnus Achieves Milestone at Canadian Waste-to-Critical Chemicals Facility to Support Material Supply Chains Across North America

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aepnus Technology , a global supplier of process technology to convert industrial waste streams into valuable chemicals, announced it has achieved a significant operational milestone: 2,000 hours of run-time at its flagship pilot plant in Bécancour, Canada. This effort has been funded in part by Quebec’s CRITM program, with additional support from the project partners.

The plant, developed with the support of key mining and materials partners including GM and POSCO Future M’s Ultium CAM joint venture, Nemaska Lithium , and Vale Base Metals , has successfully demonstrated the ability of Aepnus’ proprietary technology to recover high-value critical materials from industrial byproducts for industries including mining, pulp and paper, chemicals, and textiles.

Today, these sectors generate millions of tonnes of industrial byproducts each year, with one abundant byproduct - sodium sulfate - topping the list, creating both environmental liabilities and supply-chain risks in countries like Canada. Simultaneously, the same processes consume vast amounts of a reagent chemical - caustic soda (sodium hydroxide) - that is widely recognized as a quiet industrial workhorse. Against this backdrop, Aepnus’ partners are moving early. They are working with Aepnus to evaluate on-site recovery of caustic soda from sodium sulfate byproduct streams. This approach not only strengthens their chemical supply chains and reduces costs but also positions them at the forefront of circular innovation, setting an example for sustainable practices in mining and battery materials as battery manufacturing capacity expands.

“Today we’re tackling a simple yet costly problem: industries are shipping basic chemicals like caustic soda across the globe at enormous expense, when they could be recovered from existing byproduct streams for a fraction of the cost,” said Lukas Hackl, CEO of Aepnus. “With our technology, we’re strengthening emerging supply chains, cutting costs, and helping companies stay competitive and ahead of regulatory risks.”

Mines use caustic soda to refine lithium and nickel, mills rely on it for pulp and paper, textile plants for dyeing, and battery makers for producing precursors—the raw materials for cathode materials. Yet Canada still imports about 60 percent of its demand—roughly 600,000 tonnes a year worth almost $1 billion (CAD) —while paying to haul away sodium-sulfate byproduct that could be turned back into caustic soda.

Aepnus offers a simple way to close the loop. Its proprietary electrochemical process recovers sodium sulfate on-site and converts it into membrane-grade caustic soda and other useful chemicals. Producers cut freight and disposal costs and transform a line-item expense into a new source of value—all while securing a local, dependable supply of critical materials.

"The collaboration with our partners was essential," said Bilen Aküzüm, CTO of Aepnus. "We proved our technology performs reliably on real-world materials and learned valuable lessons to help scale up efficiently."

TURNING WASTE INTO VALUE

Aepnus’ pilot has already logged 2,000 hours of run-time, steadily converting sodium-sulfate byproduct into high-quality caustic soda and other essential chemicals. This milestone was achieved by a 12-person team at the National Center for Environmental Technology and Electrochemistry ( CNETE ) trained by Aepnus, without direct intervention by Aepnus.

These real-world results show how producing caustic soda and sulfuric acid directly on-site can help manufacturers cut freight and disposal costs, reduce exposure to global supply swings, and deliver these gains while keeping operating costs firmly in check.

Designed for efficiency and long service life, the technology avoids unnecessary complexity and unwanted co-products. Field trials on industrial streams show stable performance, consistent product quality, and minimal maintenance—turning an underused byproduct into a reliable resource.

“We’re proud to work with Aepnus on this innovative project,” said Benoit Deschenes, Environmental Coordinator, P.Eng., Ultium CAM. “Their approach turns a long-standing byproduct challenge into a practical advantage, helping our industry operate more sustainably and efficiently.”

ABOUT AEPNUS

Aepnus Technology is reimagining industrial waste as a valuable resource. Through its innovative process, Aepnus transforms sodium sulfate — an abundant byproduct from battery manufacturing, mining, chemicals, and textiles — into high-value materials like caustic soda. Through close collaboration with its partners, Aepnus delivers solutions that align economic performance with environmental responsibility.