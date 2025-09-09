A Multi-Generational Legacy: The Hobin Company Celebrates 100 Years

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hobin Company at Bayside Real Estate Partners in Manhattan Beach is one of California’s most respected family-owned real estate firms and proudly marks its 100th anniversary this year. Founded in 1925, The Hobin Company has built a century-long legacy of trust, service, and deep community ties, helping generations of families buy and sell homes throughout the South Bay and Palm Desert.

From its beginnings as a small, family-run brokerage in Stockton, California to becoming a cornerstone of the Manhattan Beach and Palm Desert real estate communities, The Hobin Company has remained dedicated to personalized client care, market expertise, and a commitment to integrity. Over the decades, the firm has successfully navigated the evolving California housing market, establishing a reputation for professionalism and long-standing client relationships.

“Reaching 100 years is a milestone we’re incredibly proud of,” said Molly Hobin Williams, 4th Generation President & CEO. “Our family has always believed that real estate is about more than transactions — it’s about building relationships, supporting our community, and creating a foundation for future generations. We’re grateful to our clients, partners, and community who have trusted us throughout the past century.”

As The Hobin Company steps into its second century, it continues to embrace innovation in real estate technology and marketing while staying true to the core values that have defined its success for 100 years: integrity, service, and family.

For more information about The Hobin Company and its centennial celebrations, please visit thehobincompany.com or contact Molly Hobin Williams 310-925-2529.

About The Hobin Company

Founded in 1925, The Hobin Company is a family-owned, boutique real estate brokerage company with offices in Manhattan Beach and Palm Desert, California. With 100 years of experience, the firm specializes in residential and investment properties, offering clients trusted guidance, expert market knowledge, and personalized service. The Hobin Company is proud to be deeply rooted in the communities it serves and looks forward to continuing its tradition of excellence for generations to come.

Media Contact:

Kate Lane

Ballantines PR

kate@ballantinespr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/455f0eb0-1320-4fc1-bb99-864dd07bf997