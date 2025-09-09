Ontra Unveils Three New Powerful Solutions Built for Private Markets

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontra, the leader in AI-powered solutions for the private markets, today announced three groundbreaking products: Insight for Credit, Due Diligence Questionnaires (DDQ), and Know Your Customer (KYC). These solutions further expand Ontra’s platform for automating and streamlining critical private market workflows, reinforcing its position as a global leader.

The private markets are more complex than ever, with firms burdened by manual tasks that slow operations and introduce risk. Ontra’s AI platform transforms these workflows from reactive processes into proactive intelligence, automating essential negotiation, compliance, and governance tasks. By structuring data previously trapped in static documents, Ontra enables teams to leverage dynamic, actionable insights to make better decisions faster.

"Our customers face an increasingly complex landscape where manual processes, point solutions, and horizontal software are holding them back," said Troy Pospisil, Ontra CEO and Founder. "With DDQ, Insight for Credit, and reverse KYC, we are doubling down on our commitment to solving an ever-expanding set of pain points for leading private market firms. These new solutions showcase our unique strength in combining AI data extraction, purpose-built workflows, and human review, all delivered through our enterprise-grade SaaS platform."

Simplifying Credit Agreements with Insight for Credit

Credit agreements are vital to private market operations, but General Partners (GPs) often use manual systems to track terms and manage debt covenants. This leads to time-consuming tasks, data gaps, and a higher risk of missed obligations.

Ontra's Insight for Credit uses industry-leading AI, optimized for high accuracy, to automate document abstraction and simplify managing credit agreements. GPs can now easily understand and compare agreements, track upcoming deliverables, and satisfy commitments to lenders in one place. The solution provides instant access to key business terms alongside restrictions and requirements that were previously buried across documents, enabling firms to easily benchmark terms from past agreements during new negotiations and confidently track debt covenants.

Moving Faster with DDQ

GPs are battling a rising tide of Due Diligence Questionnaires (DDQs). The traditional, manual approach is inefficient and risky, as searching through old documents can lead to outdated or inaccurate answers.

Ontra's DDQ is an AI-powered solution that helps fund managers answer, track, and respond to investor requests with speed and confidence. It accelerates DDQ workflows, standardizes answers with AI-powered suggestions, and helps firms create a single, reliable source of truth. This frees up valuable time for internal teams while streamlining the diligence experience for LPs. The product is in limited beta and is expected to be broadly released before the end of the year.

Accelerating Clearance with KYC

Fund managers are dealing with a relentless and growing volume of reverse KYC requests across strategies as they manage multi-entity structures, credit facilities, and get onboarded by third-party vendors. This process is an operational drain, forcing internal teams to spend an increasing amount of time on third-party KYC requests, each with its own format and scope.

Ontra’s upcoming KYC solution is a fully outsourced compliance service. Fund managers can entrust their end-to-end KYC process to a deeply experienced team that handles counterparty correspondence from initiation to clearance. This flexible team acts as an extension of a firm’s staff, operating from a pre-agreed playbook that drives response standardization and minimizes escalations. This results in accelerated clearance times and a predictable, controlled cost structure that scales with fund managers' needs. The KYC service is currently in beta in partnership with a number of long-time Ontra customers and will launch this fall.

Insight for Credit, DDQ, and KYC demonstrate Ontra's commitment to innovation and building in close partnership with customers to address the private markets’ most pressing workflow challenges.

