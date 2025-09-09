Symbotic Named to Fast Company’s 2025 Best Workplaces for Innovators List

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symbotic Inc. (Nasdaq: SYM), a leader in A.I.-enabled robotics technology for the supply chain, today announced it has been named one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators in Fast Company’s annual list, which recognizes organizations and businesses that demonstrate an exceptional commitment to encouraging and developing innovation at all levels.

By combining cutting-edge robotics with intelligent software, Symbotic is transforming the global supply chain and driving greater efficiency, speed and resilience for major brands and market leaders. This is enabled by Symbotic’s culture of continuous innovation, where outstanding talent is empowered to design, build and implement technology that makes a real-world difference.

“We’re honored to once again be named as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators by Fast Company,” said Rick Cohen, Chairman and CEO of Symbotic. “Innovation is core to our DNA, and this recognition reflects our commitment to nurturing the passion and creativity our team brings every day. Their bold ideas continue to elevate our technology and transform how goods move through the supply chain.”

Symbotic continues to push the boundaries of what's possible through dedicated research and development, having over 1,050 patents issued or pending worldwide. Team members work with emerging technologies including autonomy, routing optimization, machine learning, and perception to design and deliver impactful, scalable solutions that change the way customers do business.

Miriam Ort, Chief Human Resources Officer of Symbotic added, “Innovation doesn’t happen in isolation. It happens when we bring together the brightest minds – in robotics, AI, engineering and across the organization – and provide the tools and environment for everyone to thrive and solve problems together.”

The 2025 Best Workplaces for Innovators list ranks 100 winners across industries such as entertainment, biotech, consumer packaged goods, marketing, education, and healthcare. To be considered, applicants detailed their investment in innovation, internal programs, and company culture. Final selections were made by Fast Company’s editors, who evaluated every application and conducted extensive research to generate a score for each company. A distinguished panel of judges then reviewed the top-rated companies.

“Each year, we’re inspired by the companies and leaders who prove that innovation doesn’t happen by accident—it’s the result of intentional choices to empower people at every level,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “The organizations on this year’s Best Workplaces for Innovators list show that when you build a culture where creativity and risk-taking are valued, breakthrough ideas inevitably follow.”

Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (Fall 2025) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning September 23, 2025. To see the complete list, go to to https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list.

About Symbotic

Symbotic is an automation technology leader reimagining the supply chain with its end-to-end, A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Symbotic reinvents the warehouse as a strategic asset for the world’s largest retail, wholesale, and food & beverage companies. Applying next-generation technology, high-density storage and machine learning to solve today's complex distribution challenges, Symbotic enables companies to move goods with unmatched speed, agility, accuracy and efficiency. As the backbone of commerce, Symbotic transforms the flow of goods and the economics of the supply chain for its customers. For more information, visit www.symbotic.com.

