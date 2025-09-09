Geotab Named to Fast Company’s 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators List

OAKVILLE, ON, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geotab Inc. (“Geotab”), a global leader in connected vehicle solutions and asset management, is pleased to announce it has earned a spot on the Fast Company seventh annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list recognizing the top 100 companies that empower employees at every level of the organization to develop innovations that lead their industries forward.

The 2025 Best Workplaces for Innovators list ranks 100 winners across industries such as entertainment, biotech, consumer packaged goods, marketing, education, and healthcare. To be considered, applicants detailed their investment in innovation, internal programs, and company culture. Final selections were made by Fast Company’s editors, who evaluated every application and conducted extensive research to generate a score for each company. A distinguished panel of judges then reviewed the top-rated companies.

Celebrating over two decades in business this year, Geotab’s continued investment in technology, AI and workplace innovation helped it grow from a two-person startup to a global leader in connected vehicle technology, serving 55,000+ customers and connecting over 5 million vehicles worldwide.

“For 25 years, Geotab employees have been driving the future of connected vehicles,” said Clive Cawse, Co-founder and Executive Vice President. “This recognition from Fast Company is a powerful validation of our core belief that investing in employees' ability to innovate and share ideas is critical to business growth and success.”

AI Investment and R&D Fuels Geotab’s Global Growth

Geotab’s commitment to solving real-world challenges through data and technology has led to significant market-firsts, including the launch of Geotab Ace , the industry’s first fully integrated generative AI copilot for fleets, and becoming the first commercial telematics provider to go live in the Antarctic . Geotab invests over $150M annually in R&D and holds 630+ global patents.

A Workplace Culture that Innovates and Empowers Employees

Geotab is focused on an innovation culture and empowering the next generation workforce. In the past five years, Geotab has created over 1,000 student intern positions, and is expanding its Campus program next year in response to rising youth unemployment. The employee experience at Geotab is enhanced with training in AI , skill building and unique opportunities to make a positive impact through research and work.

Geotab cultivates innovation in the workplace through:

Access to cutting-edge AI tools

Hackathons

Educational resources and professional development

Intern and University Co-op Programs

About Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators List

“Each year, we’re inspired by the companies and leaders who prove that innovation doesn’t happen by accident—it’s the result of intentional choices to empower people at every level,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “The organizations on this year’s Best Workplaces for Innovators list show that when you build a culture where creativity and risk-taking are valued, breakthrough ideas inevitably follow.”

The full list of honorees is available at https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list .

The Fast Company Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (Fall 2025) is available online now and will hit newsstands on September 23.

