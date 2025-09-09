MiddleGround Capital Completes Sale of Arrow Tru-Line to the Chamberlain Group

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiddleGround Capital (“MiddleGround”), an operationally focused private equity firm that makes control investments in North American and European headquartered middle-market B2B industrial and specialty distribution companies, today announced that it has completed the sale of its portfolio company Arrow Tru-Line (“ATL”), an independent manufacturer and supplier of structurally critical overhead garage door hardware components, to the Chamberlain Group (“CG”), a global leader in intelligent access and monitoring with leading brands including LiftMaster and myQ.

Arrow Tru-Line is the market-leading manufacturer and distributor of metal garage door components and hardware, serving OEMs, distributors and installers across North America. Originally founded in 1970 and headquartered in Archbold, Ohio, ATL manufactures a complete offering of essential hardware, including hinges, brackets, angles, tubes, springs and pre-assembled track sets through the processes of rollforming, stamping, assembling and sourcing products. The company, led by CEO Thomas Brockley, operates six manufacturing and distribution facilities across the U.S. and Canada.

“Arrow Tru-Line is a strong example of what can be achieved when a talented management team partners with our operational playbook. Tom and his team embraced change from day one, executing vertical integrations, automating production, and optimizing processes in a way that positioned the company to thrive,” said John Stewart, Founding and Managing Partner of MiddleGround. “This exit is a testament to the team’s discipline and to our strategy of building better industrial businesses through a thoughtful, diligent approach.”

Throughout its hold period, MiddleGround worked closely with the ATL team to implement a wide range of improvements across operations, infrastructure, and financial performance. Notable initiatives included:

Automating production with new hinge systems, rollforming enhancements, and smart factory technologies like Shoplogix to track uptime and downtime across equipment lines.





Upgrading digital infrastructure by implementing a new ERP system called IFS, giving the team full visibility into performance metrics and inventory to drive better decision-making.





Vertically integrating spring and torsion tube manufacturing, reducing dependency on imports while lowering costs and enhancing product capabilities.





Executing margin expansion initiatives, including strategic pricing adjustments, extensive SKU rationalization, and vendor consolidation, resulting in improved payment terms, freight efficiencies, and steel pricing.





“We focused our efforts at Arrow on building a more resilient, efficient, and scalable business. By investing in vertical integration, advanced manufacturing, and modern enterprise systems, we helped position ATL to take full advantage of long-term trends in residential and commercial construction,” said Lindsay Quintero, Vice President at MiddleGround. “With a stronger margin profile, expanded capabilities, and a sharper focus on core customers, the company enters its next chapter in an even better position to grow.”

“MiddleGround brought hands-on operational expertise and a genuine commitment to helping us evolve. Their guidance helped us modernize how we manufacture, strengthen our supply chain, and make better use of data across the organization,” said Mr. Brockley. “These changes not only improved our performance but also gave us the confidence to pursue new customers and growth opportunities. We’re proud of what we’ve built together and excited about what’s next with the Chamberlain Group.”

The transaction marks the third exit from MiddleGround’s inaugural fund, MiddleGround Capital I, LP, which closed in August 2019 with $460 million in commitments.

Advisors

Raymond James served as financial advisor and Greenberg Traurig served as legal counsel to MiddleGround Capital. Wells Fargo served as exclusive financial advisor and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal counsel to the Chamberlain Group.

About MiddleGround Capital

MiddleGround Capital is a private equity firm based in Lexington, Kentucky with over $4.1 billion of assets under management. MiddleGround makes control equity investments in middle market B2B industrial and specialty distribution businesses. MiddleGround works with its portfolio companies to create value through a hands-on operational approach and partners with its management teams to support long-term growth strategies. For more information, please visit: https://middleground.com/ .

About Arrow Tru-Line

Arrow Tru-Line is the leading independent manufacturer and supplier of overhead garage door hardware components in North America selling into both residential and commercial sectors. Headquartered in Archbold, OH, the company has 6 facilities supporting its core manufacturing footprint spread across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit: www.arrowtruline.com .

About Chamberlain Group

Chamberlain Group (CG) is a global leader in intelligent access and Blackstone portfolio company. Powered by our myQ technology, we make access simple and secure for millions of homeowners, businesses, and communities worldwide. Our flagship brands, LiftMaster® and Chamberlain®, are found in 50+ million homes, and 14 million people rely on the myQ® app daily.

Our patented vehicle-to-home connectivity solution, myQ Connected Garage, is available in millions of vehicles from the leading automakers.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world’s largest alternative asset manager. Blackstone seeks to deliver compelling returns for institutional and individual investors by strengthening the companies in which the firm invests. Blackstone’s more than $1.1 trillion in assets under management include global investment strategies focused on real estate, private equity, credit, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, real assets, secondaries and hedge funds. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com . Follow @blackstone on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram.