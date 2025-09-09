24/7 Market News TEN Holdings Supercharges Growth with SaaS and Synergies

DENVER, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and corporate information, reports that TEN Holdings (NASDAQ: XHLD), a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services through its operating subsidiary Ten Events, is demonstrating robust execution and accelerating growth, according to a recent update from All-Star Analyst Barry M. Sine, CFA, CMT. Sine, a two-time Wall Street Journal and Financial Times All-Star Analyst, reiterated his full-year revenue estimate, highlighting TEN Holdings’ strong customer traction, ahead-of-schedule progress on its Ten Events Pro (“Ten Pro”) SaaS platform, and promising merger and acquisition (M&A) opportunities.

The report highlights accelerating customer adoption, a fast-tracked SaaS rollout, and solid financial positioning, leading the analyst to reiterate his full-year revenue estimate and long-term bullish outlook on the stock.

Core Business Picks Up Speed

TEN has already added 12 new enterprise customers in 2025, quadrupling the rate from last year, reflecting strong demand for its flagship Xyvid Pro and high-quality live event streaming services. This rapid expansion underscores growing traction in its core business segment.

While Q1 revenue was impacted by the off-cycle timing of a large biennial event, no further disruptions of this nature are expected. Upcoming quarters are expected to more accurately reflect organic growth, with the analyst pointing to increasing sales activity and pipeline conversion.

Ten Pro SaaS Platform Launches Ahead of Schedule

TEN’s next-generation SaaS product, Ten Pro, progressed ahead of internal expectations. By keeping development in-house, the company maintained high standards for quality and delivery speed.

The analyst now anticipates initial revenue contribution as early as Q3 2025, ahead of prior estimates that projected revenue generation beginning in 2026. As visibility into the product grows, especially post-Labor Day.

Financial Flexibility with Support from Majority Shareholder

TEN entered into a purchase agreement on June 23, 2025, but does not intend to draw on the facility at current share prices and maintains strong backing from majority shareholder, Tokyo listed V-Cube Inc., which owns a ~70% stake.

This strategic flexibility allows TEN to fund growth initiatives, including product launches and expansion, without diluting shareholder value in the near term.

M&A Strategy Still in Play

TEN’s management continues to actively pursue M&A opportunities, with the analyst maintaining his expectation of at least one transaction by year-end. A potential larger-scale combination with V-Cube’s event business remains a possibility for 2026, positioning TEN for global scale and platform synergies.

Bottom Line: Execution Remains Strong

Execution remains strong, the SaaS opportunity is ahead of schedule, and the core business is accelerating, the analyst noted in the report.

With multiple catalysts in motion, including early SaaS revenues, ongoing customer acquisition, and a strategic capital structure, TEN Holdings is well-positioned to deliver value in both the near and long term.

Organizations interested in participating in the Early Adopter Program or learning more about Ten Pro can contact hello@tenholdingsinc.com

About TEN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XHLD)

TEN Holdings, Inc. is a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services. Through its subsidiary, Ten Events, the Company delivers virtual, hybrid, and physical event experiences, supported by proprietary technologies including the Xyvid Pro platform. From enterprise town halls to major virtual conferences, TEN Holdings enables clients to deliver high-impact content and communications at scale.

Learn more at www.tenholdingsinc.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

