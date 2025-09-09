24/7 Market News: Ken Le, Not Stan Lee, to Lead Prodigy Silk’s Super Fiber Deliveries to Global Brands for Kraig Labs

DENVER, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, analyses Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB), the undisputed global leader in the development and commercialization of spider silk, appointment of Kenneth Le as Managing Director of Prodigy Silk Ltd, the Company’s wholly owned recombinant spider silk production subsidiary in Southeast Asia.

The strategic promotion of Le comes at a pivotal moment. With the Company now preparing to kick off its revamped spider silk production model and focus on its first sample deliveries to three high-profile global clients, Le’s leadership is expected to catalyze the transition from production scale-up to commercial super fiber deployment.

Operational Excellence for a Next-Gen Material

Kenneth Le has been a driving force behind Kraig’s success in Southeast Asia. His leadership in daily operations and building key governmental alliances has played a direct role in establishing a solid foundation for Kraig Labs.

“Ken has been at the center of our growth story in Southeast Asia,” commented Kim Thompson, Founder and CEO of Kraig Labs. “His ability to combine operational expertise with a deep understanding of our recombinant spider silk technology makes him the ideal choice to lead Prodigy Silk.”

High-Profile Clients Await Kraig’s Spider Silk

As revealed by the Company, Kraig Labs is in ongoing commercial discussions with three global category leaders who are preparing to receive spider silk samples and initial production shipments:

A luxury fashion brand with an accepted quote in hand

A high-end performance sportswear company with budget approved for purchase

One of the top 5 global athletic equipment manufacturers, eyeing silk integration into next-gen products



A Commercial Turning Point: From Lab to Luxury

Kraig Labs’ double hybrid production model, on track for 2025 launch, is expected to increase silk output and has additional benefits for that places Prodigy Silk at the heart of the Company’s commercial roadmap.

As Managing Director, Le will focus on:

Expanding silk rearing and processing capacity

Ensuring production milestones align with global delivery timelines

Leading next-gen hybrid deployment for even greater yield



Building Toward Revenue: Inventory and Infrastructure in Place

Kraig Labs is building something extraordinary, so Ken Le is charge of making sure that the Prodigy completes a clear transition from developmental phases to volume production and delivery, a necessary step toward revenue recognition and client onboarding.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk-based fiber technologies. Through its proprietary silkworm-based genetic engineering platform, Kraig Labs produces high-performance, cost-effective, and scalable spider silk materials for use in defense, performance apparel, technical textiles, and medical applications.

