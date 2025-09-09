Aembit Named to Fast Company’s Seventh-Annual List of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators





SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Company today announced its seventh-annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, recognizing businesses that foster a culture of innovation across all levels. Aembit , the non-human IAM company, earned the No. 43 spot for its breakthroughs in securing workload identities and its pioneering work at the intersection of agentic AI and identity.

The 2025 Best Workplaces for Innovators list ranks 100 winners across industries such as entertainment, biotech, consumer packaged goods, marketing, education, and health care. To be considered, applicants detailed their investment in innovation, internal programs, and company culture. Final selections were made by Fast Company’s editors, who evaluated every application and conducted extensive research to generate a score for each company. A distinguished panel of judges then reviewed the top-rated companies.

“What makes Aembit special is that innovation doesn’t come from a lab or a top-down mandate,” said David Goldschlag, co-founder and CEO of Aembit. “It comes from engineers who are trusted to lead projects end-to-end and given the space to experiment. That’s how a team hackathon produced features we shipped, and how ideas about simplifying connections or cutting build times made their way into the product. And by solving these challenges, we’re not just innovating for ourselves – we’re clearing the path so our customers can push ideas forward without being held back by identity roadblocks.”



Enterprises are reeling from an explosion of AI agents, applications, and services that access sensitive data and resources. Aembit is the central control plane that organizations use to manage and secure access for these non-human identities.



By moving beyond static, long-lived access, companies gain dynamic control using identity-based, policy-driven access that meets today’s needs for ephemeral access and zero standing privileges. This approach not only reduces risk but also empowers DevOps and security teams to embrace new technologies – including emerging agentic AI – without sacrificing security or being weighed down by operational overhead.

“Each year, we’re inspired by the companies and leaders who prove that innovation doesn’t happen by accident – it’s the result of intentional choices to empower people at every level,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “The organizations on this year’s Best Workplaces for Innovators list show that when you build a culture where creativity and risk-taking are valued, breakthrough ideas inevitably follow.”



The full list of honorees is available at fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list .



The Fast Company Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (Fall 2025) is available online now and will hit newsstands on Sept. 23.



About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, users can visit fastcompany.com .



About Aembit

Aembit is the leading provider of workload identity and access management solutions, designed to secure non-human identities like AI agents, applications, and service accounts across on-premises, SaaS, cloud, and partner environments. Aembit’s no-code platform enables organizations to enforce access policies in real time, ensuring the security and integrity of critical infrastructure. Users can visit aembit.io and follow the company on LinkedIn.

