CHO Plus Obtains U.S. Patent for Improved Production of Proteins Using Engineered Yeast Cells

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHO Plus, Inc. (www.CHO-Plus.com), a leading developer of biopharmaceutical manufacturing technology, announced that U.S. Patent No. 12,404,502 has been issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent covers a technology for fusing yeast together to make hybrid cells that produce more recombinant protein per cell. After fusion, the hybrid cells are sorted for high levels of endoplasmic reticulum, subcellular machinery involved in protein production. The patent protects the technology both as a process for obtaining such cells, and as a composition of matter.

Yeast is used in the food industry to make recombinant substitutes for egg proteins such as ovalbumin, milk proteins such as casein, and flavor enhancers such as leghemoglobin and myoglobin. Yeast is used in the pharmaceutical industry to manufacture therapeutic agents such as insulin and vaccines. Yeast is also used to make industrial silk, metal binding proteins, enzymes like amylase, and for industrial fermentation.

Larry Forman, CHO Plus Founder, CEO, and inventor of this technology commented: ”We continue to develop and build out our cell engineering technologies. Now we have an offering that could improve productivity for food ingredients and other industrial products via engineered yeast cells.”

Recent results from CHO Plus for pharmaceutical manufacturing demonstrate that our engineered CHO cells produce up to 10-fold more therapeutic antibodies than un-engineered cells and our engineered HEK-293 cells produce up to 20-fold more AAV vectors, with up to 55% full capsids before purification. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, the company is committed to advancing production of therapeutic proteins and gene therapy vectors to address a wide range of clinical conditions.

We continue to attract interest in our mammalian cell technologies, such as for CHO cells and HEK-293 cells. This patent represents a new opportunity, and we seek a major funding and technology partner to take the lead in using engineered yeast cells for food or pharmaceutical production.

About CHO Plus, Inc.

CHO Plus, a privately-held company, was founded with the mission of increasing the productivity of cells used for manufacturing life-saving therapeutic agents for treating human disease. We have developed cutting-edge technologies for creating high productivity GMP-compliant mammalian cell lines to be used for the manufacture of therapeutic proteins, and viral vectors for gene therapy. CHO Plus has patents granted and pending for several different technologies in over ten jurisdictions around the world.

Contact

Larry Forman, Founder and CEO, CHO Plus, Inc.

+1 (845) 380-6993

Larry@CHO-Plus.com

https://www.CHO-Plus.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/cho-plus