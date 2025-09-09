Biomerica Launches AI-Backed inFoods® IBS Trigger Food Navigator to Support Personalized IBS Therapy and Improve Patient Outcomes

New AI-enabled digital tool empowers patients to confidently manage IBS symptoms and avoid the trigger foods identified by inFoods ® IBS testing

IBS testing IBS affects an estimated 40 million adults in the U.S. and hundreds of millions worldwide

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRA), a global provider of advanced diagnostic and therapeutic solutions, today announced the launch of its inFoods® IBS Trigger Food Navigator, a comprehensive AI-backed digital companion tool designed to better enable patient dietary compliance and improve treatment success for individuals with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).

The inFoods® IBS test identifies, on average, two to four specific foods that trigger a patient’s IBS symptoms, leading to a simple, highly targeted and actionable dietary plan. The new AI-backed Trigger Food Navigator builds on this therapeutic technology by making it even easier for patients to follow their personalized dietary plan through smart meal suggestions, ingredient substitutions, and simplified meal planning tools.

Simplifying Dietary Adherence for Lasting Relief

Because the inFoods® IBS test pinpoints only a few trigger foods, most patients can continue enjoying the majority of the foods currently in their diets, with small adjustments. This is vastly easier for patients than traditional restrictive diets that often eliminate entire food categories.

“Unlike broad elimination diets, inFoods IBS has the ability to identify select and specific IBS trigger foods, which makes compliance more achievable,” said Zack Irani, CEO of Biomerica. “The new AI-backed Trigger Food Navigator takes this one step further by guiding patients through everyday food choices and offering easy substitutions. This empowers patients to stick with their personalized plan, leading to greater adherence, better symptom relief, and a significant improvement in quality of life — all while strengthening the relationship between patients and their healthcare providers.”

Clinical Results

Findings from the pivotal inFoods® IBS clinical study and a follow-up patient success study confirmed significant symptom relief, including improvements in bloating, abdominal pain, and overall quality of life. In the largest study of its kind, recently published in the June 2025 issue of Gastroenterology, inFoods IBS demonstrated the following statistically significant outcomes:

59.6% of patients in the treatment group (who eliminated identified trigger foods) achieved the FDA’s endpoint for abdominal pain reduction, compared to 42.2% in the control group.

Among IBS-C patients, 67.1% of patients in the treatment group vs. 35.8% in the control group.

Among IBS-M patients, 66.0% of patients in the treatment group vs. 29.5% in the control group.



Key Features of the AI-Backed inFoods® IBS Trigger Food Navigator

Developed in collaboration with leading dietitians from the University of Michigan, ensuring accurate, expert-backed dietary guidance, the inFoods IBS trigger Food Navigator offers:

Smart Food Identification – Patients can instantly check whether a meal contains their unique trigger foods.

AI-Driven Personalized Meal Suggestions – Curated meal recommendations tailored to individual dietary restrictions.

Alternative Food Database – Understanding of hidden or alternative ingredient names on food labels to avoid accidental consumption.

Meal Planning & Export – Saving and exporting of favorite meals plans as shareable PDFs.

Benefits for Patients and Providers

Improved Patient Compliance: Makes dietary changes simple, achievable and sustainable.

Better Treatment Outcomes: Leads to greater and lasting symptom relief.

Reduced Anxiety: Helps patients confidently navigate food choices and substitutions.

Extended Care Between Visits: Enhances patient-provider relationships by supporting patients outside the clinic.

Improved Quality of Life: Empowers patients to live with fewer symptoms and less disruption, vastly improving quality of life.



Access and Integration

The Navigator is included at no additional cost for patients who have already purchased the inFoods® IBS test. Access is activated using a purchase confirmation code. For new patients, the inFoods® IBS test and Navigator can be easily ordered through participating healthcare providers or online.

A demonstration video is available to showcase how the Navigator simplifies meal planning and enhances treatment success.

About Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (www.biomerica.com or www.inFoodsIBS.com) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point-of-care (in home and in physicians' offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company's products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development. For more information, visit www.infoodsibs.com and www.biomerica.com .

About inFoods®

inFoods® IBS is a diagnostic-guided therapy that identifies patient-specific food triggers responsible for symptoms such as abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea, and constipation. Using a simple finger-stick blood sample, the test enables physicians to recommend targeted dietary changes tailored to the patient’s immune response—offering a non-pharmaceutical, precision-based approach to symptom relief.

A multicenter, double-blind clinical study on the inFoods® IBS test was published in the June issue of Gastroenterology, the top peer-reviewed GI journal. As the largest study of its kind, it demonstrated statistically significant outcomes:

These results highlight inFoods® IBS as the only targeted therapy to demonstrate efficacy specifically in IBS-M patients, a subgroup historically underserved by existing treatments. The study was conducted at leading U.S. institutions including Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, University of Michigan, and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

For more information about inFoods® IBS, visit www.inFoodsibs.com .

inFoods IBS is Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) used within a single laboratory that is certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) to perform high-complexity testing.

