ParaZero’s DropAir Achieves Life-Saving Breakthrough in Precision Critical Blood Transfusions Delivery with IDF and Israeli Ministry of Defense

Kfar Saba, Israel, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the “company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry, today announced the successful completion of a joint field trial of its DropAir system for the precision delivery of blood units.

The trial was conducted in collaboration with MAFAT (the Israeli Ministry of Defense Directorate of Defense R&D), the Israeli Ministry of Health, and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), including the Medical Corps and Technology & Logistics Directorate (ATAL).

During the trial, blood Transfusions were dropped from an altitude of 200 meters AGL using ParaZero’s DropAir system. Following recovery, the Transfusions were inspected by doctors at the Rambam Medical center and confirmed to be undamaged and fully suitable for transfusion to humans.

“This groundbreaking trial demonstrates the potential of DropAir as a life-saving capability in emergency scenarios,” said Ariel Alon, CEO of ParaZero. “When forces in the field urgently require fresh blood Transfusions but cannot be reached by conventional means, we believe that DropAir could provide a precise, safe, and reliable delivery solution. We are proud to work alongside Israel’s defense and health authorities to validate this critical application and save lives in the future.”

The DropAir system is designed for autonomous and precise aerial delivery of sensitive payloads, such as medical supplies, tactical equipment, and humanitarian aid. With its compact design and proven reliability, DropAir offers unmatched flexibility for both military and civilian missions.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry. Founded in 2014 by aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero is a recognized leader in advanced drone technologies, supporting commercial, industrial, and governmental operations worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes SafeAir, an autonomous parachute recovery system designed for aerial safety and regulatory compliance; DefendAir, a counter-UAS net-launching platform for protection against hostile drones in both battlefield and urban environments; and DropAir, a precision aerial delivery system. ParaZero’s mission is to redefine the boundaries of aerial operations with intelligent, mission-ready systems that enhance safety, scalability, and security. For more information, visit https://parazero.com.

