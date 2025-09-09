TINA.org Files FTC Complaint against Homeaglow

MADISON, CONN., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An investigation by consumer advocacy organization truthinadvertising.org (TINA.org) has found that Homeaglow is deceptively advertising $19 home cleanings in order to lure consumers into a difficult-to-cancel autorenewal subscription. The ad watchdog also discovered the home cleaning platform engaging in other deceptive business practices, including the use of fake reviews and exaggerated income claims. As a result, TINA.org has filed a complaint against Homeaglow with the FTC for violations of the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act (ROSCA) and FTC law, including the Commission’s fake reviews rule. TINA.org has also sent complaints to 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Demand for home cleaning services in the United States is on the rise, with reports projecting the industry to reach more than $145 billion in revenue by 2030. Apparently attune to this rising demand, Homeaglow has spent more than $20 million on television ads so far this year. And Homeaglow’s marketing campaign – which is comprised of TV, social media and other ads – offers a tempting proposition for consumers: clean your entire house for just $19.

What the ads neglect to mention, however, is that signing up for a “discount” $19 cleaning automatically enrolls consumers in a $49-$59 monthly autorenewing “ForeverClean” subscription, the terms of which are not properly disclosed. What’s more, consumers are rushed through the checkout process with looming countdown timers and fake scarcity warnings, making it even less likely that they will review and understand the complicated and inconspicuous membership terms. To add insult to injury, the membership doesn’t include the cost of future cleanings, which is charged separately, in addition to Homeaglow transaction fees for every booking.

Further, consumers report not only having difficulties canceling their memberships but getting hit with hefty early cancellation fees amounting to many times the bargain $19 deal if memberships are terminated within the first six months.

TINA.org’s investigation also unearthed serious issues with the company’s advertised “excellent” five-star rating from Trustpilot. In fact, prompted by a TINA.org inquiry, Trustpilot sent Homeaglow a cease-and-desist letter after finding that “30% of all reviews posted on the profile in the last six months are fabricated.”

And if all that were not enough, TINA.org discovered that Homeaglow is using atypical earnings claims to recruit cleaners, deceptively advertising that they can achieve “financial freedom” and “get closer to [their] dreams” as a cleaner on its platform.

“Homeaglow needs to clean up its act,” said Bonnie Patten, TINA.org’s Executive Director. “Thousands of consumers have been harmed by its multifaceted and widespread deception, while honest home cleaning competitors are at a significant disadvantage. The time to stop this brazen disregard for the law is now.”

TINA.org has investigated and taken action on deceptive negative-option offers made by a number of companies, including HelloFresh, Savage X Fenty, FabKids and Adore Me.

Read more about TINA.org’s investigation into Homeaglow.