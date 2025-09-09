Shareholders who lost money in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINE) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan against Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINE) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired shares in the company’s Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Key Allegations:

The lawsuit alleges that Lineage’s Registration Statement for its IPO, declared effective on July 24, 2024 , contained material misrepresentations .

for its IPO, declared effective on , contained . Specifically, the company allegedly: Misrepresented the state of its business and industry trends. Claimed that COVID-19 had accelerated growth in cold storage demand, which would benefit the company long-term. Concealed the fact that it was experiencing a sustained downturn : Customers were destocking inventory built during the pandemic. There was a market wide shift toward maintaining leaner inventories . An increase in overall cold storage supply impacted occupancy rates and pricing power , especially as Lineage had imposed unsustainable price hikes .



Impact on Investors:

Legal Deadline:

Investors have until September 30, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the case.



