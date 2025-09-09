The Larry and Judy Tanenbaum Family Foundation Launches Groundbreaking Indigenous Art Play Program in Partnership with Right To Play and Luminato Festival

Toronto, Ontario, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Larry and Judy Tanenbaum Family Foundation is proud to announce the launch of the Tanenbaum Indigenous Art Play Program, an innovative collaboration between Right To Play and Luminato Festival that will harness the transformative power of art and play to empower Indigenous youth across Canada.

This ﬁrst-of-its-kind program will combine Luminato Festival’s world-class artistic programming with Right To Play’s 15 years of trusted community partnerships and expertise in play-based learning in Indigenous communities. Together, they will create a unique arts-based curriculum the facilitates Indigenous youth in connecting with professional artists, exploring traditional and contemporary art forms, and strengthening connections to their cultural identity while building conﬁdence and resilience. Through creative activities rooted in Indigenous traditions and customs, youth will have opportunities to process experiences, deepen community connections, and discover potential career pathways in the arts.

"At the heart of this initiative is the belief that collaboration multiplies impact,” said Larry Tanenbaum. “Luminato Festival and Right To Play will each bring unique strengths to the Tanenbaum Indigenous Art Play Program, one through the transformative power of the arts, the other through decades of experience using play-based learning to transform lives. It is a privilege to support this meaningful and innovative partnership, one that will create opportunities for culture, play, and learning to come together in a powerful and lasting way,” he noted.

Launching this year, the five-year initiative will begin with pilot programs in three-to-ﬁve Indigenous communities in early 2026, with the goal of expanding the program nationwide by 2027. Each stage will be informed by community consultation and ongoing evaluation, ensuring the program reﬂects local voices, priorities, and traditions. Youth will also have the chance to participate in Luminato Festival, connecting their creativity to a global audience and further amplifying Indigenous voices in the arts.

“We are very excited to partner with Luminato Festival on the Tanenbaum Indigenous Art Play Program,” said Heather Ochalski, Executive Director, Indigenous Programs, Right To Play. “Over the course of the program, the Indigenous Programs team will collaborate with Luminato and our Indigenous community partners to support the creation of culturally informed, playful arts programming at the community level. Furthermore, this partnership will build pathways and connections to professional First Nations, Inuit, and Métis artists that Indigenous youth can access as role models to develop their skills in the arts. We are grateful for the generous support of the Larry and Judy Tanenbaum Family Foundation which makes all this possible,” she said.

In addition to transforming the lives of participants, the Tanenbaum Family Indigenous Art Play Program will explore innovative ways for charities to share resources, expertise, and audiences, oﬀering a model for cross-sector collaboration in the non-proﬁt space.

“We deeply admire Right to Play’s commitment to empowering youth through play-based learning, and are honoured to collaborate on this transformative initiative,” says Olivia Ansell, Luminato Festival’s Artistic Director. “Integrating arts-based approaches into their trusted play programming will deepen connections between young/emerging and established artists and create opportunities to highlight Indigenous stories internationally. We appreciate the Larry and Judy Tanenbaum Family Foundation for their support in bringing this visionary program to life.”

About The Larry and Judy Tanenbaum Family Foundation

The Larry and Judy Tanenbaum Family Foundation is a Toronto-based charitable foundation dedicated to driving meaningful change and positive impact. The Foundation partners with and invests in organizations that advance healthcare and medical research, strengthen the Jewish community, expand educational opportunities, and improve societal well-being.

About Right To Play

Right To Play is a global organization that protects, educates, and empowers children to rise above adversity using the power of play. We reach millions of children each year in some of the most diﬃcult places on earth, helping them to stay in school and learn, overcome prejudice, heal from trauma, and develop the skills they need to thrive. We do this by harnessing play, one of the most fundamental forces in a child’s life, to teach children the critical skills they need to dismantle barriers and embrace opportunities, in learning and in life.

About Luminato Festival

Luminato Festival transforms the people, places, and possibilities of Toronto with extraordinary art experiences. Every June we present bold, playful, and of the moment art for all to enjoy. Distinctly Toronto, proudly Canadian and totally Global, we welcome the world to explore our streets, stages and stories. Encounter the city like never before.