REMINDER: Microbot Medical to Highlight FDA 510(k) Clearance of the LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic System at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Investor Conference

HINGHAM, Mass., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT), developer and manufacturer of the innovative LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic System, today announced that Harel Gadot, CEO, President & Chairman, will highlight the recent FDA clearance of the LIBERTY® System, the first single-use, remotely operated robotic system for peripheral endovascular procedures, at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Investor Conference. The Company’s presentation will be delivered today, September 9th at 9:00am ET, and a live webcast may be accessed via the ‘Events’ section of the Company’s website at www.microbotmedical.com.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) is a breakthrough medical device company focused on transforming endovascular procedures through advanced robotic technology. Microbot’s LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic System is the first single-use, remotely operated robotic solution designed for precision, efficiency and provider safety. Backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio and a commitment to innovation, Microbot is driving the future of endovascular care.

Learn more at www.microbotmedical.com

