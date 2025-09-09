Powder Metallurgy Market to Hit Valuation of US$ 10.2 Billion By 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global powder metallurgy market was valued at US$ 2.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 10.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The stability and growth of the powder metallurgy market are intrinsically linked to the supply and cost of raw metal powders. Cobalt, a critical element, serves as a key market indicator. In the first half of 2024, China's CMOC Group produced 54,024 tons of cobalt metal, with its annual guidance for 2024 set between 60,000 and 70,000 tons. Heading into 2025, the refined cobalt market is anticipated to have a surplus of 27,000 metric tons, a factor that could influence pricing and supply strategies for manufacturers. Understanding these dynamics is crucial for strategic planning within the Powder metallurgy market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/powder-metallurgy-market

A look at global supply figures provides further context. Global cobalt mine supply in 2023 was 230,000 tons, with the Democratic Republic of Congo dominating production, accounting for 170,000 tons. However, pricing has shown volatility. Cobalt prices began 2024 at US$ 29,151.50 per metric ton but contracted significantly to US$ 24,287.90 per metric ton by December 2024. A fluctuation highlights the economic pressures and market sensitivities that powder producers and end-users must navigate to maintain profitability and a stable supply chain for their operations.

Key Findings in Powder Metallurgy Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 10.2 billion CAGR 14.9% Largest Region (2024) North America (39%) By Material Type Steel (39%) By Process Metal Injection Molding (52%) By Application Aerospace & Defence (52%) By End User OEM (73%) Top Drivers Automotive industry's push for lightweighting to meet fuel efficiency standards.

Rapid advancements in metal additive manufacturing for complex part production.

Significant cost and material savings over traditional subtractive manufacturing methods. Top Trends Increased adoption of advanced titanium and nickel superalloys in aerospace.

Growing integration of Industry 4.0 for process control and quality.

Surging demand for fine metal powders for metal injection molding. Top Challenges High energy consumption and costs associated with sintering and atomization.

Volatility in raw material pricing for key metals like cobalt.

Ensuring consistent powder quality and preventing contamination in production processes.

Electric Vehicle Revolution Fuels Robust Growth in the Automotive Powder Metallurgy Market

The automotive industry's seismic shift towards electrification is a primary catalyst for the powder metallurgy market. Demand for high-performance components in electric vehicles (EVs) has created a fertile ground for expansion and innovation. Leading players are capitalizing on opportunity, with GKN Powder Metallurgy securing its largest-ever contract for sintered differential gears for a major U.S. automaker, with production commencing in 2025. In a clear signal of strategic focus, GKN Powder Metallurgy is also aiming to establish a production capacity of up to 4,000 tons of permanent magnets annually by 2024, specifically targeting the burgeoning EV market. These developments underscore the sector's pivotal role in enabling the future of mobility.

Competitive dynamics within the automotive segment of the powder metallurgy market are intensifying as companies bolster their capabilities. MMC RYOTEC is set to open a new plant in Thailand in October 2025, featuring advanced machining and heat treatment facilities. A move is projected to double its production capacity shortly after launch. Meanwhile, Höganäs AB is innovating with its Starmix Nova, a bonded mix solution that facilitates warm die compaction at 60-80°C for enhanced density. The underlying raw material market reflects growth, with the global cobalt market size reaching 235.75 thousand tons in 2024. Projections show a future market size of 294.4 thousand tons by 2033, indicating sustained long-term demand for key materials used in EV batteries and high-performance alloys.

Aerospace and Defense Sectors Demand Lightweight High-Performance Powder Metallurgy Components

The aerospace and defense sectors continue to be powerful drivers for advanced powder metallurgy market. The relentless pursuit of fuel efficiency and performance enhancement places a premium on lightweighting. The impact is significant; eliminating just one kilogram of material from an airplane saves 106 kilograms of jet fuel each year. A practical application of strategy can be seen in the Boeing 777, where Al-Li alloys in the fuselage and wings reduced the aircraft's weight by 635 kg. Such advancements are possible because adding 1% to 3% of lithium to aluminum alloys can decrease density by up to 10%, a critical advantage in aerospace design.

Further illustrating the value of weight reduction, trimming a mere 100 pounds from an aircraft can save approximately 14,000 gallons of fuel annually. Material science plays a key role, as for every percentage of lithium added to aluminum alloys, the elastic modulus is enhanced by 6%. The financial health of key suppliers reflects strong sector demand. ATI reported its highest full-year sales since 2012, reaching $4.4 billion in 2024. A performance was complemented by a strong full-year free cash flow of $248 million, showcasing the sector's robust financial standing and its continued investment in advanced material solutions.

Medical and Dental Innovations Propel Advanced Powder Metallurgy Material Demand

The medical field represents a frontier of high-value growth for the Powder metallurgy market, particularly through additive manufacturing. The demand for customized implants and intricate medical devices is expanding rapidly. The global medical 3D printing metal powder market is a testament to growth, projected to reach $203 million in 2025. Innovation is accelerating, with new tantalum interspinal cages produced via powder metallurgy receiving approval from China's NMPA in 2025. These advancements create new possibilities for patient-specific treatments and improved surgical outcomes, showcasing the transformative impact of powder metallurgy in healthcare.

Manufacturing technologies are evolving to meet stringent medical-grade specifications. In 2025, laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) machines with up to six high-energy lasers are being utilized to produce metallic implants. Precision is paramount, and stereolithography (SLA) technology can achieve a resolution of 25-50 microns for orthopaedic applications. Advances in biocompatible resins for SLA have impressively cut manufacturing times by up to 40% in 2025. While the technology is powerful, the investment is significant. Selective laser sintering (SLS) printers can cost up to €500,000 in 2024, and advanced multi-laser LPBF machines can exceed a cost of €5 million, reflecting the high value placed on these capabilities.

Industrial and Consumer Goods Markets Embrace Precision Powder Metallurgy Components

Beyond the headline-grabbing automotive and aerospace sectors, the Powder metallurgy market finds substantial demand in industrial and consumer goods. Powder metallurgy is the technology of choice for producing complex gears, bushings, and structural components for industrial robots, where precision and durability are non-negotiable. The adoption of automation within powder metallurgy facilities is also enhancing quality and efficiency. For example, Hitachi Powdered Metals dramatically reduced its scrap rate for green compacts from 11% down to just 0.5% by using robotic automation for handling. For less fragile parts, the same automation reduced the scrap rate from 7% to 0.5%.

The inherent advantages of the technology are a key selling point. The near-net-shape capabilities of powder metallurgy result in remarkably low scrap rates, typically below 3%, which is a significant material and cost saving. Material suppliers in the powder metallurgy market are actively developing new powders to meet diverse application needs. In 2024, Sandvik launched its copper-based C18150 powder, ideal for electronic and thermal transfer components, which can withstand service temperatures up to 500°C. The company also introduced its Osprey HWTS 50 tool steel powder in 2024, a material specifically engineered for superior hot hardness at temperatures exceeding 600°C, opening new avenues for high-performance tooling.

Groundbreaking Technological Innovations Redefine Powder Metallurgy Market Capabilities and Applications

Continuous research and development are the lifeblood of the Powder metallurgy market, pushing the boundaries of what is possible. In 2024, the University of Utah and IperionX launched a new additive manufacturing research center, backed by a 10-year, $10 million research agreement to fuel future discoveries. Material innovation is also accelerating, as Sandvik introduced Osprey MAR 55, a new tool steel powder, in August 2025. Patents are a strong indicator of the innovation frontier. In January 2024, a patent was granted for additive manufacturing techniques that create a porous exterior with greater than 50% porosity, with some embodiments achieving greater than 60 or even 70% porosity.

New processing methods are also being perfected in the powder metallurgy market. One patented binder jetting process involves curing composite articles at 200°C for 4 hours, followed by vacuum sintering at 1480-1500°C for 0.5-1 hour. These specific parameters are key to achieving desired material properties. Elmet Technologies received its fifth patent for powder bed additive manufacturing in July 2025, US Patent No 12,359,290. An innovation enables the production of powders with an excellent flow rate as low as 7 seconds per 50 grams by the Hall flow method, enhancing manufacturing efficiency and part consistency, further strengthening the competitive advantages of powder metallurgy.

Sustainability and Environmental Consciousness Drive Green Powder Metallurgy Practices

The global powder metallurgy market is making significant strides towards environmental stewardship and sustainability. Industry leaders are setting ambitious targets to reduce their carbon footprint. GKN Powder Metallurgy is targeting a 42% reduction in absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 from a 2022 base year. The company is also aiming for a 25% reduction in absolute Scope 3 emissions by 2030. Similarly, Höganäs AB has committed to reducing its absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 51% by 2030 from a 2018 baseline and reducing absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions by 30% in the same timeframe.

The inherent efficiency of the powder metallurgy process is a core component of its sustainability story. The process typically uses more than 97% of the initial raw material in the finished part, drastically minimizing waste compared to subtractive manufacturing methods. By leveraging near-net-shape processes, manufacturers are successfully cutting energy usage by up to 15% compared to traditional routes. Furthermore, new recycling technologies are emerging. As of March 2025, HyProMag USA's process for creating NdFeB sintered block products boasts a carbon footprint of just 2.35 kg of CO2 equivalent per kg of product, setting a new benchmark for sustainable magnet production.

Strategic Investments and Global Facility Expansions Signal Robust Market Confidence

A wave of significant capital investment and facility expansion is sweeping across the Powder metallurgy market, signaling strong confidence in its future growth. Ampal Inc. is strategically adding a new aluminum powder manufacturing line in Pennsylvania, with full production slated to begin in mid-2025 to meet rising demand. In Detroit, LIFT is introducing its new Advanced Metallic Production and Processing Center in 2025. An initiative will foster collaboration among its 385-member ecosystem, accelerating innovation and commercialization of new technologies. Global investments are equally impressive. Neo has capitalized US $24.9 million for its new sintered magnets manufacturing facility in Estonia as of the first half of 2024. An additional US $50.1 million is expected to be invested through the end of 2024 and into 2025."

The first phase of Neo's facility is projected to produce 2,000 metric tons of sintered magnets annually. In a massive undertaking, Mesabi Metallics has invested over $1.9 billion in its new mine and pellet plant in Minnesota. A project is on track for completion in the first quarter of 2026, showcasing the long-term, large-scale commitment being made to secure the industry's raw material supply chain.

Need a Detailed Walkthrough of the Report? Request a Live Session: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/report-walkthrough/powder-metallurgy-market

Evolving Labor Market Demands Advanced Skill Development in Powder Metallurgy Sector

The rapid growth and technological sophistication of the Powder metallurgy market are creating a strong demand for a highly skilled workforce. The U.S. defense industrial base alone will need at least 122,000 new shipbuilders, engineers, and other critical support personnel between now and 2028. To address the talent pipeline, new educational initiatives are being launched. The Metallurgical Engineering Trades Apprenticeship & Learning (METAL) program will welcome its first student cohort in the summer of 2024, aiming to cultivate the next generation of experts.

These programs are vital for sustaining powder metallurgy market momentum. The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, hosted a METAL bootcamp in February 2025 to prepare future metallurgical engineers for the challenges ahead. There are currently over 9,798 metallurgical engineers employed in the United States, but the need is growing. Projections indicate that approximately 1,300 new jobs for metallurgical engineers will be created over the next decade. In 2024, the demand is already visible, with 40 open jobs for powder metallurgy engineers currently listed, offering competitive salaries that range from $77,000 to $165,000, reflecting the high value placed on expertise in this specialized field.

Global Powder Metallurgy Market Major Players:

Advanced- Technology & Materials Co, Ltd. (AT&M)

ArcelorMittal Powders

Carpenter Technology Corporation

ExOne (Desktop Metal)

GKN PLC

Atlas Pressed Metals

Högansäs AB

Optomec Inc.

Renishaw PLC

Sandvik AB

Voxeljet AG

POLEMA

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Material

Titanium

Nickel

Steel

Aluminum

Cobalt

Other Materials

By Process

Additive Manufacturing

Metal Injection Molding

Powder Metal Hot Isostatic Pressing (PM HIP)

By End Use

OEM

AM Operators

By Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Medical & Dental

Oil & Gas

Industrial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

Need a Customized Version? Request It Now: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/powder-metallurgy-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube