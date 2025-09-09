E-House Market Size to Worth USD 2.72 Billion by 2032 | at 6.78% CAGR | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-House Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The E-House Market S ize was worth USD 1.61 Billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach a valuation of USD 2.72 Billion by 2032, augmenting at a CAGR of 6.78% during 2025-2032.”

Rising Power Demand from AI and EVs Drives Modular E-House Adoption Globally

The demand for electricity is rising sharply worldwide due to the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers and the growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs). The current electricity infrastructure is under unprecedented strain as a result of this increase, underscoring the pressing need for energy distribution solutions that are adaptable, scalable, and quick to implement. An innovative approach to this problem is the emergence of "e-houses," or "electrical houses." Compared to traditional substations, these modular, prefabricated units are more compact and can be deployed much more quickly, saving months of building and permitting time. Because they are plug-and-play, they are perfect for supporting high-load, large-scale applications, such as EV charging networks and AI server farms, especially in distant or space-constrained settings.

The U.S. E-House Market size was worth USD 0.48 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 0.67 Billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.20% over 2025-2032. The growth of the U.S. E-House market is due to increased demand for modular power infrastructure in utilities, oil & gas, and data centers. Growing investment in renewables, grid modernization, and the demand for mobile electrification option, drives demand.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

E-House Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.61 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.72 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.78% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Sourcing Type(Mobile, Semi-Mobile and Fixed)

• By Component(Switchgear, Transformer, UPS, Control Panel, Busway, HVAC System and Others)

• By Voltage (Low and Medium)

• By Application(Oil & Gas, Mining, Power Utilities, Transportation and Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Sourcing Type

In 2024, the Mobile segment accounted for approximately 41% of the E-House market share, driven by its flexibility, faster deployment, and cost-efficiency. The Semi-Mobile segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in E-House market over 2025-2032 with a CAGR of 8.72%. Its capability of being a troop transport adds to that growth by providing that second balance of just the right amount of mobility without sacrificing structural stability which is perfect for deployments in the mid-term.

By Component

In 2024, the Switchgear segment accounted for approximately 24% of the E-House market share, as these play an indispensable role for proper power distribution, control and protection in both industrial and utility installations. The Control Panel segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in E-House market over 2025-2032 with a CAGR of 8.32% due to increased demand for the remote power and industrial sectors for advanced automation, remote monitoring and real-time control.

By Voltage

In 2024, the Low segment accounted for approximately 58% of the E-House market share, as it is widely used across utilities and non-electric sectors including mining and infrastructure projects where compact and cost-effective power distribution solutions are required. The Medium segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in E-House market over 2025-2032 with a CAGR of 9.37%. The segment’s growth is driven by increased infrastructural work, coupled with favorable unit economics that result in cost-effective power system upgrade paths.

By Application

In 2024, the Power Utilities segment accounted for approximately 35% of the E-House market share due to growing need for reliable and modular power distribution units across substations and grid infrastructure. The Mining segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in E-House market over 2025-2032 with a CAGR of 8.32% due to increasing demand for medium-voltage applications in infrastructure and industrial projects that require compact, reliable, and modular power solutions.

North America Led the E-House Market Owing to Rising Investments in Grid Modernization

North America dominated the E-House market and accounted for 44% of revenue share in 2024. The region’s growth is driven by robust investments in grid modernization, oil & gas infrastructure upgrades, and industrial electrification projects across the U.S. and Canada.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the E-House market over 2025-2032, with a projected CAGR of 8.45%. The growth is driven by industrialization and investments in renewable energy and rising interest for robust and modular electrical infrastructure in this region have driven the demand in developing economies.

Recent Developments:

In June 2025, ABB to deliver advanced eHouse systems and automation solutions for P-84 and P-85 FPSO vessels, enhancing offshore energy efficiency and electrical safety in Brazil’s Atapu and Sépia fields.

In Dec 2024, Siemens to Supply Modular Power Skids for Compass Datacenters under a multi-year agreement. Siemens will deliver up to 1,500 prefabricated medium-voltage skid units to accelerate data center construction and support AI-driven demand growth.

Exclusive Sections of the E-House Market Report (The USPs):

CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES – helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions. The average load capacity of E-House units varies by sector, with mining and oil & gas projects often exceeding 5 MW per unit, indicating high-load demand and efficient asset utilization. The retrofit rate is increasing, with a growing number of traditional substations being replaced by modular E-Houses annually, signaling a shift toward more scalable infrastructure.

– helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions. The average load capacity of E-House units varies by sector, with mining and oil & gas projects often exceeding 5 MW per unit, indicating high-load demand and efficient asset utilization. The retrofit rate is increasing, with a growing number of traditional substations being replaced by modular E-Houses annually, signaling a shift toward more scalable infrastructure. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. Over 60% of E-House units now come with smart grid compatibility and SCADA/IoT-based control systems, enhancing automation and remote operability. More than 40% of projects utilize prefabrication automation, accelerating deployment timelines and reducing on-site labor dependency.

– helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. Over 60% of E-House units now come with smart grid compatibility and SCADA/IoT-based control systems, enhancing automation and remote operability. More than 40% of projects utilize prefabrication automation, accelerating deployment timelines and reducing on-site labor dependency. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX – helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. Approximately 35% of E-Houses are installed in remote/off-grid areas, where supply chain delays can significantly impact project timelines. The deployment time for modular E-Houses averages 4–6 weeks, significantly lower than traditional substations, helping mitigate supply-side constraints in urgent or geographically dispersed projects.

– helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. Approximately 35% of E-Houses are installed in remote/off-grid areas, where supply chain delays can significantly impact project timelines. The deployment time for modular E-Houses averages 4–6 weeks, significantly lower than traditional substations, helping mitigate supply-side constraints in urgent or geographically dispersed projects. ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. A rising share, over 25% of E-Houses are integrated with renewable energy sources such as solar and wind. Adoption of sustainable or recyclable materials in E-House construction is on the rise, reflecting growing regulatory and ESG pressures.

– helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. A rising share, over 25% of E-Houses are integrated with renewable energy sources such as solar and wind. Adoption of sustainable or recyclable materials in E-House construction is on the rise, reflecting growing regulatory and ESG pressures. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players in the market backed by an analysis of their growth projections, market reach, product/service offerings and recent developments. Industries, such as utilities, mining, and oil & gas account for over 70% of total E-House deployments, with leading vendors differentiating through advanced monitoring features and faster deployment cycles. The average lifespan of E-Houses reaches up to 25 years in controlled environments, making long-term reliability a key value proposition for top players.

