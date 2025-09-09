Quoin Pharmaceuticals Releases Fifth NETHERTON NOW Video Featuring Writers and Influencers Allie and Kaleigh Fasanella, Twin Sisters Living with Netherton Syndrome

ASHBURN, Va., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) (“Quoin” or the “Company”), a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, today announced the release of the fifth episode in its NETHERTON NOW video series. This installment features twin sisters Allie and Kaleigh Fasanella, both living with Netherton Syndrome, as they candidly share their lifelong struggles of managing this devastating disease.

Diagnosed within their first year of life, Allie and Kaleigh describe how this rare genetic skin disease has shaped their daily routines, their childhood and their mental health. From the constant, painful flare-ups that randomly occur to the emotional challenges of missed school, social events and even weddings, the sisters emphasize the unpredictable nature of the disease and the lasting toll it has taken on their lives.

“Having Netherton has affected my mental health profoundly,” Allie explains in the video, describing the relentless cycle of pain, flares and uncertainty that makes everyday life difficult to plan. She adds, “If a cure landed in my lap, it would be life-changing.”

Kaleigh continues, “We’ve had times where we’re just depressed. We don’t want to do anything. It’s really impacting who we are as people. My advice to people with Netherton is to be as kind and gentle with yourself as possible—and find joy in the daily little things.”

Beyond their shared experiences as patients, both women have built successful careers in digital media. Kaleigh is a freelance writer and editor with over ten years of experience at outlets such as Allure, Teen Vogue, Bustle and Yahoo, where she covers beauty, wellness and lifestyle topics. Allie is also an accomplished freelance writer whose work has appeared in Cosmopolitan, Allure, Teen Vogue, NYLON and Footwear News, with expertise in fashion, beauty and branded editorial. Their professional storytelling experience brings a unique lens to the conversation, helping them articulate not only the physical realities of Netherton Syndrome but also the social and emotional challenges patients face.

“It’s such a huge part of our identities at this point,” says Kaleigh. “We really relied on each other for support and commiseration. At the end of the day, it’s just one foot in front of the other, and remembering that you’re more than your skin.”

Denise Carter, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Quoin Pharmaceuticals, commented: “Allie and Kaleigh’s story highlights not only the physical and emotional toll of Netherton Syndrome, but also the social impact that comes with living with such a devastating and misunderstood disease. The symptoms of Netherton Syndrome can be completely overwhelming to patients. The unpredictability of flares and what causes them, dealing with the ever-present potential for infection that could land you in the hospital, living in constant pain and not being able to sleep undisturbed makes many of these patients constantly dread what could possibly come next and makes it impossible for them to plan for any sense of normalcy. By sharing their voices, Allie and Kaleigh are helping to build awareness of the challenges patients and families living with Netherton Syndrome face on a daily basis. We are deeply grateful to them for their openness and strength.”

“This fifth episode once again reinforces the unforgiving nature of Netherton Syndrome and the immense challenges it imposes on patients and families—not just physically but socially and emotionally,” said Dr. Michael Myers, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quoin Pharmaceuticals. “We started the Netherton NOW campaign just over six months ago with the goal of increasing the awareness of this devastating disease. We are humbled and extremely grateful for the highly positive reaction it has generated to date.”

The release of this fifth video in the series comes as Quoin advances its lead product candidate, QRX003, in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of Netherton Syndrome. Early data have shown encouraging improvements in key clinical outcomes, reinforcing Quoin’s commitment to bringing the first approved therapy to patients and families living with this devastating condition.

The full video featuring Allie and Kaleigh Fasanella is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JRvibiNnpTc

About QRX003

QRX003 is a topical lotion formulated with a proprietary delivery technology that contains a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor, whose mechanism of action is intended to perform the function of a specific protein called LEKTI. The absence of LEKTI in Netherton patients leads to excessive skin shedding, resulting in a highly porous and compromised skin barrier. QRX003 is designed to promote a more normalized skin-shedding process and the formation of a stronger and more effective skin barrier. QRX003 is designed to be applied twice-daily to the entire skin surface, apart from the scalp. For more information about Quoin’s current clinical trials, visit: https://quoinpharma.com/pipeline/#trials. If you have Netherton Syndrome and are interested in participating in one of our clinical trials, please visit: [Link to survey Monkey]

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases. We are committed to addressing unmet medical needs for patients, their families, communities and care teams. Quoin’s innovative pipeline comprises four products in development that collectively have the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, SAM Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Scleroderma, Microcystic Lymphatic Malformations, Venous Malformations, Angiofibroma and others. For more information, visit www.quoinpharma.com or LinkedIn for updates.

