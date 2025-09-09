Perdue Farms Launches “Fill the Food Gap,” Putting 660,000 Meals on the Table

Salisbury, MD, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Hunger Action Month underway, Perdue Farms today announced Fill the Food Gap as a way to address the growing crisis of food insecurity nationwide. The effort begins with a donation of 800,000 pounds of protein to 10 local food banks along the East Coast – equivalent to more than 660,000 meals.

Food banks are facing unprecedented strain, with many reporting record demand and reduced resources. According to Feeding America, food banks are feeding record numbers so far in 2025, with many reporting a surge in need of nearly 25% to 40%. This shortfall has created a substantial “food gap,” leaving millions of families struggling to access essential nutrition on a consistent basis. Perdue Farms is bridging this gap by doubling the company’s Hunger Action Month donation from last year, increasing from 400,000 lbs to 800,000 lbs. This will help fill the food insecurity gap with high-quality protein that vulnerable populations need for healthy development and well-being.

“The urgency to address food insecurity has only grown this year,” said Todd Tillemans, Chief Commercial Officer at Perdue Farms. “With so many families relying on food banks that are stretched thinner than ever, we knew we had to act. Fill the Food Gap is about mobilizing Perdue’s resources and people to provide immediate relief in the communities where we operate and shine a light on a challenge too big to ignore.”

Beyond this initial donation to 10 different food banks along the East Coast, Fill the Food Gap encompasses a multi-faceted approach throughout Hunger Action Month and beyond, including:

Ongoing Protein Donations: Perdue Farms commits to continued protein donations throughout the year, adapting to evolving short-term and long-term needs identified by food bank partners.

Perdue Farms commits to continued protein donations throughout the year, adapting to evolving short-term and long-term needs identified by food bank partners. Associate Volunteerism: Encouraging and facilitating Perdue Farms associates to volunteer their time and skills at local food banks and community feeding programs, particularly during Hunger Action Month.

Encouraging and facilitating Perdue Farms associates to volunteer their time and skills at local food banks and community feeding programs, particularly during Hunger Action Month. Advocacy and Awareness: Raising awareness about the severity of food insecurity and advocating for solutions to address systemic issues, amplifying the message of Hunger Action Month.

“We are so grateful to Perdue for this generous truckload donation of nutritious chicken during Hunger Action Month,” said Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky. “Protein is one of the most requested items from families we serve, yet it’s often the hardest for us to source. So many families are forced to make difficult choices between paying bills and buying groceries. This donation helps us ease that burden.”

Perdue Farms has a long-standing commitment to fighting hunger and supporting communities. This Hunger Action Month program builds on Perdue Farms’ decades-long commitment to fighting hunger through our Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors® outreach, focused on improving quality of life and building strong communities. Since 2000, Perdue has delivered the equivalent of 100 million meals in its efforts to help alleviate food insecurity in its communities and beyond.

“With millions of Americans — including one in five children — struggling with food insecurity, hunger knows no boundaries,” said Tillemans. “As a food company, we’re committed to doing our part to fight hunger. In a nation as rich in resources as ours, no one should go hungry.”

