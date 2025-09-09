WaterEquity Announces First Investment Under New Private Equity and Infrastructure Strategy.

Kansas City, MO, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaterEquity has announced its first investment from the Water & Climate Resilience Fund (the “Fund”), committing USD 5 million to Savant Group Ltd., parent company of SunCulture. The investment marks a pivotal milestone in WaterEquity’s new private equity and infrastructure strategy, which focuses on scaling both growth-stage companies and infrastructure projects across the water value chain.

“This investment reflects a milestone in our new strategy to support projects and companies that address critical infrastructure gaps and also build long-term resilience against increasing water stress,” said Aleem Remtula, Head of Private Equity and Infrastructure Investments at WaterEquity. “Rural communities face the greatest challenges in accessing reliable water, with over 80% of Africa's rural population using sources that require collecting water outside their home, a huge time burden for mainly the women and girls who are responsible. At WaterEquity, our Water & Climate Resilience Fund is designed to invest in decentralized, resilient solutions that can scale equitably. SunCulture exemplifies the kind of company we seek out - locally grounded, adaptation-focused, and committed to expanding water access to underserved communities.”

SunCulture’s solar-powered water pumps offer an affordable alternative to diesel and manual water pumps. Designed for irrigation, the pumps are also used by more than 90% of customers to access groundwater for drinking, cooking, and cleaning - helping rural households meet daily water needs more reliably, efficiently, and sustainably. WaterEquity’s investment will enable SunCulture to scale its operations and deepen its impact - aiming to expand water access to millions of farmers and their families in rural Africa.

Samir Ibrahim, CEO and Co-Founder of SunCulture said, "WaterEquity understands that water investments don’t fall into a single box - scaling water infrastructure can deliver both incredible impact and strong commercial returns. We’re proud to be the first investment from their new fund and look forward to growing our business together.”

The Water & Climate Resilience Fund brings together a diverse group of global investors - including Microsoft, Starbucks, Xylem, Ecolab, Reckitt, Gap Inc, and others - whose leadership demonstrates the growing role of the private sector in closing the water and sanitation funding gap. Their commitment to the first fund in this new strategy underscores confidence in WaterEquity’s team to deliver on innovative investments aimed at improving water quality, increasing access, and reducing the impacts of water scarcity.

“This first investment marks a pivotal milestone for the Water & Climate Resilience Fund, demonstrating how collective action and strategic investing can scale water and sanitation solutions in emerging markets. It reflects a shared commitment among our investors to advancing a water-positive future - one that builds resilience, protects lives, and drives lasting impact in underserved communities.” said Elan Emanuel, Managing Director and ​Chief Investor Relations Officer, WaterEquity

Operating with a shared vision of safe water and sanitation for all, WaterEquity works with the non-profit organization Water.org - both founded by Gary White and Matt Damon - to deliver innovative, market-based financing to communities who need it most. Water.org is partnering with SunCulture to deliver technical assistance through complementary initiatives, including a water quality education program to help farmers better understand, manage, and protect their drinking water sources. In addition, Water.org is helping SunCulture strengthen its operations through practical tools and assessments, including a greenhouse gas emissions audit that will include practical suggestions to reduce emissions.

This milestone investment underscores WaterEquity’s role as a catalyst for closing the funding gap in climate-resilient water and sanitation infrastructure. With a growing pipeline across Africa, Asia, and Latin America, WaterEquity is positioned to expand its strategy and aims to deliver strong impact alongside risk-adjusted returns.

For infrastructure projects and companies seeking capital to scale, the Fund offers a unique opportunity to work with WaterEquity: https://waterequity.com/infrafunding

About WaterEquity

WaterEquity is an asset manager dedicated to mobilizing private investment into the water and sanitation sector in emerging and frontier markets. We invest in financial institutions, enterprises, and infrastructure in emerging and frontier markets that help deliver safe water and sanitation solutions to low-income communities, while seeking financial returns for investors. Since 2016, WaterEquity has raised more than $470 million in committed investment capital and has improved access to safe water or sanitation for more than 7 million people.

Founded by entrepreneurs Gary White and Matt Damon of Water.org, the success of WaterEquity is built on decades of collective experience investing in water and sanitation in emerging markets.

Learn more at WaterEquity.com

About SunCulture:

SunCulture is a rural climate-tech platform for emerging markets. SunCulture is focused on scaling a proprietary technology platform that switches rural African farmers from carbon emitting fuel pumps and irrigation to solar powered irrigation, and then on-sells other productive goods and services. The company has >70% market share for smallholder farmer solar irrigation systems in sub-Saharan Africa. Selected by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer and by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies. For more information, visit: https://sunculture.io/

Disclaimer: All investment has a risk of loss. There can be no assurance of any level of social or environmental impact. There is always the risk that impact investments will have a net negative impact, despite best efforts to achieve net positive impact. Microsoft, Xylem, Ecolab, Gap Inc., and Reckitt are investors in the Fund, and therefore there may be a material conflict of interest associated with their testimonials. No compensation was given for testimonials. Committed capital as of 07/22/2025. Fund performance data as of 03/31/2025. Social impact data as of 12/31/2024.